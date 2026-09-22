Another Narrative Busted As Grand Jury Finds Nolan Wells' Death Was Accidental Drowning

The Democrats tried really hard to politicize the death of Nolan Wells, the 18-year-old from Mississippi who went on a boating trip with friends on July 4. Wells went missing, and he was later found dead. A month ago, Ro Khanna implied that those friends had something to do with Wells' death. A little over a week ago, more Democrats seized on Wells' death and the hanging deaths of several black Americans as proof of racial animus and violence in the country.

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Now a grand jury has determined that Wells' death was likely an accidental drowning and not the racist murder the Democrats were hoping for.

After 132 subpoenas + testimony from 43 witnesses… the Nolan Wells grand jury's conclusion?



> All markers of accidental drowning

> Zero evidence indicating foul play

> White friends totally exonerated



There were 5 black jurors pic.twitter.com/2tFpSNdY3d — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 22, 2026

Here's more:

The grand jury in Jackson County, Miss., found unanimously that the circumstances and condition of Mr. Wells’s body were “consistent with drowning,” according to a copy of its report posted on social media on Monday by the county district attorney’s office. It also said there was no credible evidence of criminal conduct by the people who traveled with him to an island off the Mississippi coast that day. The report noted that both the state’s chief medical examiner and the forensic pathologist hired by the Wells family said the cause and manner of death were undetermined, and that drowning was a “diagnosis of exclusion.” The grand jury said that while there was bruising on the back of Mr. Wells’s neck, it was not a fatal injury, and its cause was uncertain. The disappearance and death of Mr. Wells, who was Black, drew national attention. Civil rights activists, elected officials and social media users speculated about the circumstances of the case and the actions of the friends with whom he went to the island. ... The grand jury report, submitted to a county circuit clerk on Friday, found that Mr. Wells was not the only Black person on the island that day. The report refuted what it said were “false assertions that have led to misidentification, speculation, and rumors” about his death. “There is absolutely no evidence to support the allegations that Nolan’s disappearance and death were racially motivated,” Angel Myers McIlrath, the Jackson County district attorney, said on Monday in a video posted on social media along with the grand jury report. The 23 people on the grand jury included five Black members, according to their report.

MS NOW host Al Sharpton issued a statement on the grand jury's findings, and he was unhappy with them.

Al Sharpton has issued a statement following the announcement of no true bill from the Jackson County grand jury in the case of Nolan Wells’ death. Here’s what he said:



“When I stood over Nolan Wells’ casket two months ago, I said we wanted answers. A no true bill is not an… pic.twitter.com/jsXvEMLzr3 — Magnolia Tribune (@magnoliatribune) September 22, 2026

"Christine and Elmore's son is gone. His cause and manner of death remain undetermined. His parents still do not know exactly how Nolan died. And some serious questions remain, including the blunt-force injuries to his head," the statement read.

"While we strongly disagree with the conclusion that there was no criminal wrongdoing, we will not allow today's decision to become the final word on Nolan's death. We will continue to demand answers, pursue accountability, and mobilize with even greater resolve until justice is served," it continued.

Attorney Benjamin Crump also issued a statement, according to The New York Times. “Today, the state of Mississippi is attempting to close the chapter on Nolan Wells’s death without getting to the truth,” Crump said. "We don’t know how Nolan died, and neither does the State of Mississippi."

The journalists and Democrats and activists who ran with this story and tried to ruin these poor kids' lives are evil racists. https://t.co/TR6UJ344Qe — Everybody is Insane (@colorblindk1d) September 22, 2026

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It's clear Sharpton and Crump aren't going to stop trying to ruin these boys' lives. They're not alone. "The View" panelist Sunny Hostin is facing a lawsuit from the three boys falsely accused of murdering Wells.

Mississippi attorney Tyler Cox, along with defamation/media law attorney Edward Platzik, is representing Warren Hudson, Jax Pitalo, and Morgan Seymour. The attorneys sent Hostin a letter on September 16 demanding a retraction for statements she made about the case. They gave her a 10-day deadline to retract her statements. The attorneys also sent Al Sharpton a letter threatening a defamation suit over his remarks about the case.

"It is hard to fathom the pure negligence and recklessness you have shown through your multiple interviews regarding these young men and the tragic death of their friend, Nolan Wells," Cox and Platzik wrote in the letter. "Your unwillingness to research the most basic facts surrounding the incident before commenting publicly is downright baffling. Moreover, as a former prosecutor, you of all people should know the importance of ‘innocent until proven guilty.’ You swore an oath with that principle in mind."

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