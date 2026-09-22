DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

John Cleese Refused to Back Down Despite Islamists Threatening His Birmingham Show

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 22, 2026 2:00 PM
Advertisement
John Cleese Refused to Back Down Despite Islamists Threatening His Birmingham Show
AP Photo/ Edmond Terakopian, file

Comedy legend John Cleese held his "John Cleese and the Holy Grail" show this weekend in Birmingham, but it was not without controversy. Islamist activists and content creators known as Deenified attacked Cleese prior to the event, saying he's "not welcome" in Birmingham.

Advertisement

"John Cleese, we heard that you're coming to Birmingham Town Hall to perform this so-called comedy show," said one of the men.

"For years, you have used your platform to attack Islam, spreading dangerous misinformation and creating hostility towards Muslims," said the other.

They're proving Cleese correct, of course. Islam is a religion of death, of killing, of intimidation, and of destruction. It must be removed from the West if it cannot tolerate criticism and free thought.

Recommended
I Can’t Bring Myself to Care About What Happens to Illegal Aliens or Those Who Defend Them Derek Hunter Dems Fuming As Retiring Rep. Backs Republican Incumbent Jeff Charles
Advertisement

It's absolutely a badge of honor.

The good news is the event went on despite these whiners.

And Cleese took a parting shot at them, too.

We cannot forget that.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CENSORSHIP | ENTERTAINMENT | ISLAM | UNITED KINGDOM
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

I Can’t Bring Myself to Care About What Happens to Illegal Aliens or Those Who Defend Them

I Can’t Bring Myself to Care About What Happens to Illegal Aliens or Those Who Defend Them

Derek Hunter
Dems Fuming As Retiring Rep. Backs Republican Incumbent

Dems Fuming As Retiring Rep. Backs Republican Incumbent

Jeff Charles
A State’s Right to Secede

A State’s Right to Secede

Mark Lewis

Trending on Townhall Videos