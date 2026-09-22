John Cleese Refused to Back Down Despite Islamists Threatening His Birmingham Show

Comedy legend John Cleese held his "John Cleese and the Holy Grail" show this weekend in Birmingham, but it was not without controversy. Islamist activists and content creators known as Deenified attacked Cleese prior to the event, saying he's "not welcome" in Birmingham.

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"John Cleese, you’re not a comedian - you’re a hate preacher. Birmingham and its community outright reject your so-called 'comedy.' You aren't welcome here."



Muslim activists in Birmingham have released a video condemning British comedian John Cleese ahead of his visit to… pic.twitter.com/VwSiwyJJTa — 5Pillars (@5Pillarsuk) September 20, 2026

"John Cleese, we heard that you're coming to Birmingham Town Hall to perform this so-called comedy show," said one of the men.

"For years, you have used your platform to attack Islam, spreading dangerous misinformation and creating hostility towards Muslims," said the other.

They're proving Cleese correct, of course. Islam is a religion of death, of killing, of intimidation, and of destruction. It must be removed from the West if it cannot tolerate criticism and free thought.

Awwww! Muslims don’t understand John Cleese and don’t support him! What a great honour to be rejected by a bunch of misogynistic, homophobic, antisemitic violent thugs stuck in the 7th century! — Sara Ghorbani (@d_white_rabbit) September 20, 2026

It's absolutely a badge of honor.

Nothing says “we’ve fully integrated into British culture” like trying to cancel @JohnCleese — the living embodiment of British humour and irony — for screening Monty Python and the Holy Grail.



When native Brits talk about invasion and colonization, this is exactly the kind of… https://t.co/wmSHxCm7E2 — Melissa Chen (@MsMelChen) September 20, 2026

The good news is the event went on despite these whiners.

I'm afraid I gave up being 'nice' when I realised it didn't work for our country https://t.co/Ox4oy5ftCx — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) September 22, 2026

And Cleese took a parting shot at them, too.

Islam is dead set against multicultiralism



Please don't forget that — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) September 22, 2026

We cannot forget that.

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