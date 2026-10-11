DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Influencers Got Payouts to Post Pro-Talarico Content

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Oct 11, 2026 1:00 PM
Advertisement
Influencers Got Payouts to Post Pro-Talarico Content
AP Photo/LM Otero

A new report from the New York Times has revealed that a group called Frontier Media was distributing payouts to creators who would post pro-James Talarico content on social media.

Advertisement

The Times claims to have found “dozens” of TikTok accounts that received payments of $4 per 1,000 views to upload positive videos of the Democrat Senate candidate. According to the Times, the Talarico campaign denies any involvement in the scheme to boost his favorability. Despite the denials, the origin of the funds is completely unknown as Frontier Media has no FEC filings.

The newest scheme to help aid Talarico through the election comes nearly a month after an employee for a pro-Talarico PAC had been caught on video explaining that the group was “paying people for their votes” through a “paid relational program.”

Recommended
These 'Republicans' Are Livid That Trump Is Putting America First Joe Chalfant Anything but the Facts, Ma'am Alan Joseph Bauer
Advertisement

The employee explained that voters could be paid $25 to attend an hour-long webinar to “learn why voting is important and why the Republicans are causing all of these bad things.”

The undercover video resulted in the employee being terminated from the organization and spawned a Department of Justice probe into the group.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | JAMES TALARICO | TEXAS | TIKTOK
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

These 'Republicans' Are Livid That Trump Is Putting America First

These 'Republicans' Are Livid That Trump Is Putting America First

Joe Chalfant
Anything but the Facts, Ma'am

Anything but the Facts, Ma'am

Alan Joseph Bauer
Abdul El-Sayed Is the Ultimate Mama’s Boy

Abdul El-Sayed Is the Ultimate Mama’s Boy

Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos