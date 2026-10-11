Influencers Got Payouts to Post Pro-Talarico Content

A new report from the New York Times has revealed that a group called Frontier Media was distributing payouts to creators who would post pro-James Talarico content on social media.

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The Talarico influencer army is NOT organic and real NYTimes report out today says tiktokers are being paid $4 per 1000 views for positive Talarico content Back in the day, the Beto fans posted for free! https://t.co/1LG8vNKVe2 — ATX data (@data_atx) October 11, 2026

All those positive comments on videos about James talarico? They are being paid for. #TXsen https://t.co/SuFgqzVxPD — Lone Star Liberty PAC (@LoneStar_PAC) October 11, 2026

The Times claims to have found “dozens” of TikTok accounts that received payments of $4 per 1,000 views to upload positive videos of the Democrat Senate candidate. According to the Times, the Talarico campaign denies any involvement in the scheme to boost his favorability. Despite the denials, the origin of the funds is completely unknown as Frontier Media has no FEC filings.

The newest scheme to help aid Talarico through the election comes nearly a month after an employee for a pro-Talarico PAC had been caught on video explaining that the group was “paying people for their votes” through a “paid relational program.”

EXCLUSIVE: TALARICO SUPER PAC CAUGHT PAYING VOTERS! "We are paying people $25...a roundabout way of paying people for their votes." Video obtained by Townhall catches Sky McAdams, organizing manager for Texas Majority PAC, on undercover video explaining the scheme to elect Talarico in November. "You can't pay someone to vote for someone" "If I was a Republican, I would be pissed." In the video, McAdams says it’s called a “paid relational program,” which is operated by Relentless that uses software called Rally. In a campaign finance report filed in July, Texas Majority PAC said it paid Relentless $500,000 for a “relational organizing program,” or about 20 percent of all its expenditures up to that point. At $25 per vote, that could be good for 20,000 ballots. Details below 👇 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 16, 2026

The employee explained that voters could be paid $25 to attend an hour-long webinar to “learn why voting is important and why the Republicans are causing all of these bad things.”

The undercover video resulted in the employee being terminated from the organization and spawned a Department of Justice probe into the group.

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