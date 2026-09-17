Texas Majority PAC Fires Operative Who Admitted to ‘Shady As F**k’ Plan to Pay for Votes

Yesterday, Townhall reported on Sky McAdams, the organizing manager for Texas Majority PAC. McAdams was caught on video admitting to a scheme he hoped would help Democrat James Talarico win his U.S. Senate race in November.

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In the undercover video obtained by Townhall, McAdams admitted to a "roundabout way of paying people for their votes."

EXCLUSIVE: TALARICO SUPER PAC CAUGHT PAYING VOTERS!



"We are paying people $25...a roundabout way of paying people for their votes."



Video obtained by Townhall catches Sky McAdams, organizing manager for Texas Majority PAC, on undercover video explaining the scheme to elect… pic.twitter.com/FKK5nEfb5B — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 16, 2026

“We are paying people $25 to attend a one-hour Zoom class to learn why voting is important and why the Republicans are causing all of these bad things,” McAdams says in the undercover video. “So it’s like a roundabout way of paying people for their votes, essentially.”

McAdams admitted Republicans would be angry about this. “If I was a Republican, I would be pissed. I would be like, that’s shady as f**k," he said.

In a July campaign finance report, Texas Majority PAC said it paid a company, Relentless, $500,000 for a "paid relational program." That program "recruits low-propensity voters and compensates them for their time as they reach, persuade, and mobilize their friends and family to vote."

Now Townhall can report that Texas Majority PAC has fired McAdams.

BREAKING: Texas Majority PAC fires organizer after a Townhall undercover video catches him admitting the group's $25 "voter education" payments are "a roundabout way of paying people for their votes, essentially." https://t.co/dzCRMt0GAj — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 17, 2026

Texas Majority PAC is a George Soros-funded political action committee that was founded by former Beto O'Rourke staffers. And there's more to come on this story.

Only the beginning... stay tuned. https://t.co/nYvPWiiU6E — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) September 17, 2026

According to Texas Scorecard, Texas Majority PAC disputed McAdam's characterization of the program and said it fired him immediately.

“Participants in the program are being paid for grassroots organizing work,” a PAC spokesperson told the outlet. “The way it was described by one rogue employee is factually incorrect, not how we operate, and they were immediately fired.”

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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