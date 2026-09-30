Thanks to Townhall's Undercover Video, DOJ Announces Investigation Into Texas Majority PAC

On September 16, Townhall shared exclusive undercover video featuring Sky McAdams, an organizing manager for Texas Majority PAC. McAdams said the organization was paying people $25 to attend a one-hour Zoom class. He said it was a "roundabout way of paying people for their votes" and that the plan was "shady as f**k."

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The next day, Texas Majority PAC announced that McAdams had been fired, and claimed McAdams mischaracterized the program.

On September 18, Texas Rep. Pat Fallon wrote a letter to Attorney General Todd Blanche to launch an investigation into Texas Majority PAC. "Free and fair elections are the backbone of our constitutional republic," Rep. Fallon wrote in the letter. "They are what set this nation apart from our adversaries, and what have allowed the United States to become the greatest country in the world. Americans deserve to participate in elections that are free of illegal immigrant voting, foreign adversary financing, and especially shady political organizations that seek to purchase the votes of Americans and tarnish a privilege afforded to our nation's citizens."

Now the DOJ is investigating Texas Majority PAC in the wake of Townhall's viral undercover video.

SCOOP: The DOJ is investigating the Texas Majority PAC — which spends millions boosting Dem candidates in the state — in the wake of this viral undercover video obtained by @townhallcom, two sources familiar tell me.



Read more here: https://t.co/8e4167ykYQ https://t.co/TTURTeZk4O — Peter D’Abrosca (@pmd_reports) September 30, 2026

Here's more:

A Texas PAC that dumps millions into Democrat campaigns in the Lone Star state is under a Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation following a viral undercover video featuring a now-former employee, two sources familiar with the matter confirmed to Fox News Digital. "We are paying people $25 to attend a one hour Zoom class to learn why voting is important and why the Republicans are causing all these bad things," Sky McAdams, a former organizing manager at the Texas Majority PAC told an undercover reporter in a video obtained by Townhall. "So it's like a roundabout way of paying people for their votes, essentially, which is interesting," said McAdams. When the undercover reporter asked what the program was called, McAdams said it's called the "Paid Relational Program."

Fox News also reports that a spokesperson for the PAC, Eddie Vale, told the outlet that the video is real and has not been digitally altered or deceptively edited.

While Texas Majority PAC can argue that McAdams — whom it fired — "mischaracterized" the program, it cannot argue that the video is fake news. Its own spokesman confirmed the footage is authentic, and now the Justice Department is investigating the group because Townhall brought the receipts. In just two weeks, the undercover video resulted in McAdams losing his job, a congressional request for an investigation, and a DOJ probe into Texas Majority PAC.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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