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Dearborn Poll Worker Caught on Camera Telling Noncitizen They Can Vote in Midterms

Jeff Charles Follow @jeffcharlesjr
Nov 06, 2026 12:45 PM
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Dearborn Poll Worker Caught on Camera Telling Noncitizen They Can Vote in Midterms
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

The O’Keefe Media Group conducted an undercover operation in Dearborn, Michigan, and filmed a poll worker telling a reporter who said he was not a U.S. citizen that he could vote in the U.S. Senate race.

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The discussion was conducted in Arabic and translated into the video’s subtitles. It shows the poll worker telling the reporter, “Only for U.S. President you can’t vote, but the others you can.”

The reporter pressed the point, asking, “ And I can vote for Abdul [El-Sayed], right?”

The woman answered, “Yeah.”

Federal law says “It shall be unlawful for any alien to vote in any election held solely or in part for the purpose of electing a candidate for the office of President, Vice President, Presidential elector, Member of the Senate, Member of the House of Representatives,” according to Cornell Law.

Violating this law carries a fine and up to one year in prison.

Conservative journalist James O’Keefe posted the hidden-camera video minutes after Michigan’s polls closed on Tuesday night. 

The video does not show anyone handing a ballot to a noncitizen, nor does it name the poll worker.

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O’Keefe released a second video from a Dearborn polling location showing another poll worker telling an undercover reporter that they can vote for El-Sayed even if they are not a citizen.

Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed defeated Republican Mike Rogers in the Michigan Senate race to become the nation’s first Muslim senator. The candidate secured the Jewish vote and won by a seven-point margin, despite his questionable comments on Israel and Islamic terrorism.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | ELECTION INTEGRITY | MICHIGAN | SENATE
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