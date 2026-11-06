Dearborn Poll Worker Caught on Camera Telling Noncitizen They Can Vote in Midterms

The O’Keefe Media Group conducted an undercover operation in Dearborn, Michigan, and filmed a poll worker telling a reporter who said he was not a U.S. citizen that he could vote in the U.S. Senate race.

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The discussion was conducted in Arabic and translated into the video’s subtitles. It shows the poll worker telling the reporter, “Only for U.S. President you can’t vote, but the others you can.”

The reporter pressed the point, asking, “ And I can vote for Abdul [El-Sayed], right?”

The woman answered, “Yeah.”

JUST IN: Dearborn, Michigan Poll Worker, Speaking in Arabic, Tells Undercover Reporter He Can Vote for U.S. Senate Despite Saying He’s Not a U.S. Citizen — Just Not President “Only for U.S. President you can’t vote, but the others you can” is: “بس لرئيس أميركا ما فيك تصوّت، بس للباقيين فيك تصوّت.” Under 18 U.S.C. § 611, noncitizens are prohibited from voting in federal elections, including U.S. Senate races, subject to narrow exceptions. — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 4, 2026

Federal law says “It shall be unlawful for any alien to vote in any election held solely or in part for the purpose of electing a candidate for the office of President, Vice President, Presidential elector, Member of the Senate, Member of the House of Representatives,” according to Cornell Law.

Violating this law carries a fine and up to one year in prison.

Conservative journalist James O’Keefe posted the hidden-camera video minutes after Michigan’s polls closed on Tuesday night.

The video does not show anyone handing a ballot to a noncitizen, nor does it name the poll worker.

“I absolutely do not care what you think or the questions you ask!” Then-Michigan Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed is facing criticism after clashing with Sky News reporter James Matthews hours before his election victory. El-Sayed said he did not want to answer Matthews’ questions because the journalist could not vote in Michigan. Matthews responded that U.S. elections have global consequences. The exchange escalated as El-Sayed clapped, placed his hands on Matthews’ shoulders and told him to stop “chasing” him. Read more: https://t.co/o3OXXwxXL1 — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 5, 2026

O’Keefe released a second video from a Dearborn polling location showing another poll worker telling an undercover reporter that they can vote for El-Sayed even if they are not a citizen.

Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed defeated Republican Mike Rogers in the Michigan Senate race to become the nation’s first Muslim senator. The candidate secured the Jewish vote and won by a seven-point margin, despite his questionable comments on Israel and Islamic terrorism.

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