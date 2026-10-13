DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

'I'm the Vice President': JD Vance Just Humiliated James Talarico

Jeff Charles Follow @jeffcharlesjr
Oct 13, 2026 3:15 PM
Advertisement
'I'm the Vice President': JD Vance Just Humiliated James Talarico
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool


Vice President JD Vance took a shot at Texas Democrat Senate candidate James Talarico during a rally in Tyler, Texas.

As he prepared to speak, a man in the audience shouted, “I love you!”

Advertisement

Vance replied, “I love you too, sir. In a totally platonic way, to be clear. I love you too. I'm the Vice President, not James Talarico.”

Vance has taken several shots at the candidate since he won the Democrat primary race earlier this year. During another event, Vance said Talarico “will not shut up about how there are sex genders. He will not shut up about how, quote, ‘God is nonbinary.’”

I don't know what the hell that even means, my friends. He won't shut up about how having traditional Christian values makes you a bigot. And I got to say, a guy that age who is so obsessed and focused on transgender children, I don't know about you, but I never want to see that guy's web browser history.

Talarico has made LGBTQ issues a centerpiece of his political career and has made many statements on these matters that have come back to haunt him in his current campaign. 

Recommended
'My Field Team F***ing Sucks': More Leaked Audio Exposes Dan Osborn's Failing Senate Campaign Amy Curtis Hasan Piker Had a Brutal Interview and the Worst Part Is That It Was Supposed to Be Satire Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

While discussing a 2021 bill that would prevent biological males from competing in women’s and girls’ sports. “God is both masculine and feminine and everything in between. God is nonbinary,” Talarico declared on the Texas House floor.

During a 2021 committee hearing, he said, “Modern science obviously recognizes that there are many more than two biological sexes. In fact, there are six.”

The candidate has tried distancing himself from some of his past comments. During an interview, he admitted that he “missed the mark on some of my past statements” and affirmed that “There are not six sexes. There are two.”

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | JAMES TALARICO | JD VANCE | TEXAS | TRANSGENDER
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

'My Field Team F***ing Sucks': More Leaked Audio Exposes Dan Osborn's Failing Senate Campaign

'My Field Team F***ing Sucks': More Leaked Audio Exposes Dan Osborn's Failing Senate Campaign

Amy Curtis
Hasan Piker Had a Brutal Interview and the Worst Part Is That It Was Supposed to Be Satire

Hasan Piker Had a Brutal Interview and the Worst Part Is That It Was Supposed to Be Satire

Dmitri Bolt
Sanctuary Cities Aren't Going to Like This Bill

Sanctuary Cities Aren't Going to Like This Bill

Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos