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James Talarico Just Did a Major About-Face on Trans Athletes

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 09, 2026 7:15 PM
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James Talarico Just Did a Major About-Face on Trans Athletes
AP Photo/Talia Sprague, File

A couple of weeks ago, Texas Attorney General and U.S. Senate candidate Ken Paxton dropped an ad slamming Democrat James Talarico's radical trans agenda. That ad featured a speech by Talarico in which he said, "But some things are more important than perfectly fair competition in sports. I love ... the trans children. Defending trans Texans is something we have to do every day at the state capitol. I have a special place in my heart for the LGBTQ community. Far-right conspiracy theories about trans children are causing problems on sports teams."

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In another damning clip in the ad, Talarico said, "Modern science obviously recognizes that there are many more than two biological sexes. In fact, there are six. To the trans kids watching at home, I just want to say I love you."

Fast forward to today, however, and Talarico is singing a different tune. In fact, he now claims he's against trans athletes in women's sports if it "endangers safety or fairness."

"And I oppose trans athletes playing in girls' sports if it endangers safety or fairness," Talarico said. "Every sport has to be safe and fair. As a former public school teacher, I care a lot about our student athletes; I care a lot about our students. And so I will oppose trans athletes playing in girls' sports if it risks safety or fairness."

Notice the qualifier here.

"If it endangers safety or fairness."

Who gets to decide that? The girls who would lose competition spots or titles to boys? The girls who would put their health and safety on the line and risk getting injured like Payton McNabb?

Or would James Talarico be the arbiter of what's "safe" and "fair"?

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He's probably not changing his tune.

Internal polling must not be good.

He does say he's influenced by Islam, so why not adopt its principle of lying to advance its agenda?

Remember when Talarico said, "Trans children are made in God's own image. They are perfect, they are beautiful, and they are sacred"? 

We do.

The answer is: not the girls and not their parents.

Gov. Greg Abbott slammed Talarico for this transparent political game and reminded Texas that Talarico voted against legislation that recognized only two biological sexes.

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"Six Gender Jimmy is not fit to represent Texas in the United States Senate," Abbott wrote on X.

That's why the "if" caught our attention. That's his out.

And the true litmus test of how truthful Talarico was here will come in the reaction of the Left. If they are outraged — genuinely outraged — and lash out at the Talarico campaign, that means they think he meant it. But if the Left is mostly quiet (you'll always get a handful of complainers), you know he's lying to fool Texas voters.

Don't fall for it.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | JAMES TALARICO | KEN PAXTON | TRANSGENDER | RNC
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