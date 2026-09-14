James Talarico Just Revealed His 'Favorite Drag Queen'

Democrat Senate candidate James Talarico has finally revealed to the world who his favorite drag queen is at a recent campaign stop.

🚨 WATCH



James Talarico says his “favorite drag queen” is Alyssa Edwards — who has described himself as "a drag performer that works with children." pic.twitter.com/u5HNKh4CQt — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 14, 2026

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What normal person can name their favorite drag queen this quickly?



When James Talarico isn’t advocating for children to dress in drag, he’s watching drag performances and saying that Texas produces the best drag queens.



James Talarico is too weird and too radical for Texas.… — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) September 14, 2026

NEW: Texas Democratic Senate nominee James Talarico immediately named "Alyssa Edwards" when asked to identify his favorite Texas drag queen during a campaign event.



The exchange comes as Talarico continues to face scrutiny over past comments on gender and sexuality. Fox News… pic.twitter.com/1EKOcpVNiB — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) September 14, 2026

Talarico told one attendee who recorded their interaction that his “favorite drag queen” was a man going by the name Alyssa Edwards almost instantly after the question was posed. Edwards, whose real name is Justin Dwayne Lee Johnson, is widely known for his appearance on a Netflix series where he worked with young children.

Talarico’s campaign staff realized the disastrous fumble from their candidate and quickly attempted to deflect when pressed on the matter, saying: “James’ favorite performer is Ken Paxton — who dresses up as attorney general while giving sweetheart deals to child sex predators," according to Fox News.

This isn’t the first time that Talarico has faced scrutiny for his close association with drag queens. Earlier this year, Talarico came under fire after it was revealed that he once headlined an event that featured an 11-year-old boy dressed in drag for a gay pride group in 2021. Talarico likewise made headlines when an unearthed video came to light in which he claimed that he "loved trans kids" more than anything other than family.

UNEARTHED: Texas Democrat U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico says he loves trans kids as much as his family.



HOST: "Something that you love that's not family or friends?"



TALARICO: "Trans children." pic.twitter.com/zOoGkQnAb6 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 9, 2026

“Questions need to be asked about why a 37-year-old unmarried man says his favorite thing in the world is transgender kids and his favorite entertainer is a gender-confused person who grooms little boys," RNC spokesman Zach Kraft told Townhall. "James Talarico is a creepy pervert at best and a full blown criminal pedophile at worst.”

The blunder comes with just 50 days remaining in the midterm election season.

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