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Trump Goes Scorched-Earth on Fox News Over Coverage

Jeff Charles Follow @jeffcharlesjr
Oct 07, 2026 11:45 AM
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Trump Goes Scorched-Earth on Fox News Over Coverage
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

President Donald Trump railed against Fox News on Tuesday for giving too much coverage to Democrats as the midterm elections come closer on the horizon.

In a post on Truth Social, the president said Fox News “spends more time covering the Jihadist and Dumocrat candidates than they do the good old fashioned Republicans, the people that have saved America, and are making it great again.”

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All they talk about is Dumocrat Jihadists like El-Sayed, with his softball interview by Martha MacCallum, and the like. She never interviews me like that. They don’t show my record breaking Rallies the morning after, but others do, and that’s what MAGA is watching. Fox is promoting the Dumocrats, not the Republicans and MAGA. They have totally lost their way!

In a follow-up post, he slammed the network for interviewing Independent Nebraska candidate Dan Osborn.

FoxNews is long form interviewing the sleazebag, Dan Osborn, right now, who is running against our GREAT Republican Senator, Pete Ricketts, from Nebraska. Why are they doing this??? The “other side” doesn’t give our people any positive exposure or airtime. It is a miracle that I won, the last by a landslide, three Presidential Races! President DJT

Osborn is running against Sen. Ricketts and recently appeared on Fox News’ America’s Newsroom with Bill Hemmer to address leaked audio in which he appeared to mock rural Trump voters. He mentioned a hypothetical “Billy Bob” in Red Cloud whose life “probably sucks so f*****g bad.”

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The candidate admitted that he “should have chosen my words better” but that “ultimately, life is definitely a lot harder for a lot of folks.”

The latest polling shows a close race between Ricketts and Osborn. A YouGov survey of likely voters that came out on Tuesday showed Osborn at 48 percent and Ricketts at 47 percent, well within the margin for error.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DONALD TRUMP | FOX NEWS | NEBRASKA | PETE RICKETTS
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