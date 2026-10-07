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This Is What Trump Said When Asked Whether He Regrets Backing Ken Paxton

Jeff Charles Follow @jeffcharlesjr
Oct 07, 2026 4:00 PM
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This Is What Trump Said When Asked Whether He Regrets Backing Ken Paxton
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

President Donald Trump said he doesn’t regret endorsing Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton for Senate after leaked audio revealed Paxton pointing out issues Americans are struggling with under the president’s administration.

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While addressing reporters at the White House, a reporter asked, “After this week's leaked recordings from Ken Paxton, do you have any regrets about endorsing his candidacy?”

“No, no, no, not at all,” Trump replied. “He was a great attorney general. I think he'll be a great senator. Ken Paxton was a great— he was considered the best, or certainly one of the few best, but the best attorney general in the whole country. And no, I would have no regrets at all.”

Paxton privately told donors and lobbyists at a closed-door fundraiser in Washington, D.C. last month that the Iran war and inflated gas prices are having a detrimental impact on his Senate campaign

The attorney general noted that diesel rising above $6 a gallon was driving up food prices, an issue that is affecting many Americans. “I’m just trying to figure out ways I can help people,” Paxton said. “That’s the only way: I can propose legislation.” 

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He further stated that “many factors in this federal race are uncontrollable” and that he doesn’t “know what’s behind some of the decisions.”

When audio of Paxton’s comments leaked, his campaign told Axios, “This is a non-story” and that Paxton “said what every Texan already knows: gas and diesel prices are too high, and hardworking Texans are struggling at the pump and at the grocery store.”

The most recent polling shows Democrat state Rep. James Talarico holding a narrow lead over Paxton. RealClearPolling puts Talarico at 48.4 percent and Paxton at 45.3 percent in its latest average.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DONALD TRUMP | KEN PAXTON | POLLING | TEXAS
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