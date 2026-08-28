Watch Jasmine Crockett Glitch Out When Asked Whether She Will Campaign for Talarico

Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett (TX-30) is not planning to campaign for Democrat Senate candidate James Talarico and will support down ballot races instead.

This comes after Talarico defeated her in the primary race earlier this year. Crockett is currently in the last days of her stint in Congress after Texas redrew its district maps.

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During an interview with CNN’s Laura Coates, Crockett was asked about whether she plans to help Talarico win more voters.

“I will be campaigning down ballot,” the lawmaker answered. “I think that what matters most—because when we're looking at a state like Texas, we've tried this where we've got one amazing candidate that's running at the top of the ticket, Beto [O’Rourke], is a very good example of this, raising all the money, doing all the things, running around the entire state, but it's not enough.”

Crockett indicated that her objective is to help Democrat candidates in other races that may not get as much attention because of Talarico’s candidacy.

“So for me, I don't think that it should be a matter of there's just one thing that is getting me to the polls,” Crockett continued.

I think that making sure that people that maybe are getting overshadowed because it seems like it's only about one big race, I think amplifying them, making sure that I can raise their profiles and introducing them to people, that'll give something more to voters to make them say, you know what, it may be raining outside, but I got to go get there because I got to go get there for this person and this person. Plus, I don't like Trump.

Coates pressed the matter, asking whether this is an either/or proposition, suggesting she could campaign for Talarico and other candidates.

That’s when Crockett glitched.

“I think it— I think it probably is only because I am, you know, we've got the FIRE PAC that's going and I'm running all over the country,” she said. “And Texas is a big state. We're not talking about a small little state to kind of get around. We're talking about a really big state.”

And so for me, I'm really invested in a number of candidates that I didn't get to do anything for because I was running my own Senate race, candidates that I really do believe can make a difference no matter what happens ultimately at the top of the ticket. We've got to have wins.

COATES: Will you campaign with Talarico?



CROCKETT: I will be campaigning down ballot



COATES: Why?



CROCKETT: pic.twitter.com/RHNnPmVA1T — Acyn (@Acyn) August 28, 2026

This is a rather long-winded way of saying “I don’t like Talarico, so I’m not going to campaign for him.” But Crockett still has be diplomatic if she has future political ambitions.

Meanwhile, the Texas Senate race has become highly competitive, with Talarico and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton running in a statistical dead heat. The most recent polling from Texas Public Opinion Research shows Talarico with a six-point lead over Paxton at 48 percent to 42 percent.

But it’s important to remember that TPOR is a Democrat-run outfit and other polls have shown the two candidates running neck and neck.

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