Whistleblower: AG Letitia James Threatened Me for Exposing Her Anti-Trump Plot

A former employee who worked under New York Attorney General Letitia James claims she threatened and harassed him after he exposed her plan to weaponize her office against President Donald Trump for purely political reasons.

Advertisement

The allegations provide a glimpse into how James sought to prosecute Trump to prevent him from winning the 2024 presidential election.

From The New York Post:

Daniel Wiesenfeld, who worked in James’ Investor Protection Bureau before he was axed last month, defiantly told his former boss Monday he would not be handing over “confidential and privileged” materials, according to email obtained by the Times-Union. The blistering email also included a photo of a detective’s business card from the AG’s Executive Protection Detail that had been jammed into his front door, the paper reported. “I am in receipt of your September 18th letter threatening me with ‘professional discipline, as well as civil and/or criminal action’ and your subsequent September 30th letter providing a deadline by 5pm today for me to confirm my destruction of your ‘confidential and/or privileged information’,” Wiesenfeld wrote Monday. “You have also commissioned your ‘protection detail’ detectives to repeatedly hound me by banging on my front door. Attached is the business card one of them left in my door after their latest intrusion,” he continued in the email, which was also sent to Kumiki Gibson, general counsel in the attorney general’s office. Wiesenfeld said he understands that James is “fearful” of what he might do with the “‘confidential and privileged’ materials” ahead of this year’s election, in which James is on the ballot — but said he would not be intimidated by her threats. “These documents are simply evidence and your threats will not compel me to destroy such evidence,” he said. “If anything, carrying out your threats by bringing this to a legal forum will make this information public.” Wiesenfeld’s latest email comes months after he sent an agency-wide email to the AG’s office claiming his supervisor ordered him to find and pursue crimes committed by those affiliated with Trump — James’ longstanding rival. “If you believe Trump is using the [Department of Justice] attorneys to prosecute his enemies and further his political interests, you should find it equally troubling that Tish [James] is doing exactly the same thing,” Wiesenfeld allegedly wrote in the message, which went to some 2,000 staffers before it was deleted.

🇺🇸 A fired New York prosecutor says AG Letitia James is threatening him over documents he calls evidence. Daniel Wiesenfeld told her by email Monday that he won't delete the "confidential and privileged" material, the Times Union reports. He says her office warned of legal action and sent detectives to his door. He earlier claimed a supervisor ordered him to pursue crimes by people tied to Trump. — NewsForce (@Newsforce) October 6, 2026

This is yet another detail proving what many already knew: The myriad of prosecution efforts against Trump coming from New York, Fulton County, Georgia, and at the federal level were politically motivated efforts to ensure that he would not win the 2024 race.

The lawfare offensives failed to secure the Democrats’ position in the White House. But so far, none of those involved have faced accountability.

Wiesenfeld isn’t the only one of James’ underlings who criticized her. Sofia Quintanar, a deputy press secretary who joined James’ office in 2020 and left in 2021, lashed out at her over her inaction when she was sexually harassed.

Prosecutor In Letitia James’ Office Blows Whistle: He Was Ordered To Find Dirt On President Trump Despite No Evidence Daniel Wiesenfeld says he was told to hunt for crimes by Trump, Truth Social, and other Trump-linked groups — with no credible reason. He emailed 2,000 staffers, compared it to a weaponized DOJ, and said they should chase real crimes like shelter fraud instead of political enemies. Letitia James put him on leave for raising concerns. — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 30, 2026

Advertisement

Quintanar filed a lawsuit against James, the attorney general’s office, James’ campaign, and former chief of staff Ibrahim Khan. She claimed Khan forcibly kissed her outside a Brooklyn bar during a 2021 campaign fundraiser and that James’ office shielded him from consequences.

Quintanar told The New York Post, “I find it just appalling to see how the office handled this publicly.”

The lawsuit notes that the attorney general continued employing Khan in spite of his “known propensity to sexually harass and to commit sexual assault and batteries.”

Another former employee accused Khan of groping and kissing her against her will, and an outside review substantiated the allegations before Khan resigned in 2022. “I thank the women who came forward, and I want to assure them that they were heard and that I believe them,” James said finally.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.