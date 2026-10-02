NY AG Letitia James' Got Pressed on Her Impartiality in Cornell Case. The Response Was Not Pretty.

The Cornell rape investigation is headed off a cliff. Sadly, the media can’t get it right, and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, the queen of bad ideas, has appointed Attorney General Letitia James as special prosecutor in this case. There’s no way she could do this impartially; we all know she’s a Democrat operative. This story was in extreme danger of devolving into a circus, and now it is. The entire Lindsay Clancy horde is off to the races, trying to condemn the accused before any evidentiary conclusions have been made.

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Apparently, these feminists were asleep during the Me Too moment: it died slowly because all the alleged creeps were liberal men, some weren’t sexual misconduct at all, and similar accusations made against Democrat politicians were ignored. So, Believe All Women, which was always a stupid war cry, imploded. With James as special prosecutor, that’s like throwing a hand grenade into a submersible already fated to be destroyed. James was confronted by her social media posts, which are subject to scrutiny as they seem to draw conclusions, and she wasn’t having any of it:

Reporter: "Attorney General, on your Facebook page three days ago, you wrote, ‘What this young woman has been forced to endure is horrific and unacceptable. I'm holding her in my heart and in my prayers. To her and to all survivors, you're not alone. We stand with you.’ Why did… pic.twitter.com/AtHcuaPumE — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) October 2, 2026

Reporter: "Attorney General, on your Facebook page three days ago, you wrote, ‘What this young woman has been forced to endure is horrific and unacceptable. I'm holding her in my heart and in my prayers. To her and to all survivors, you're not alone. We stand with you.’ Why did you affirm her allegations as fact without doing your own fact-finding investigation? And to the governor, why did you appoint an official who made a public statement affirming those allegations as fact as someone who's supposed to be doing an investigation?” New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D): “I will answer that. I have every confidence in our Attorney General to do what she has always done. Look at the facts, examine the record, and draw the proper conclusions. That's exactly what's going to happen in this case. Attorney General, please.” New York Attorney General Letitia James: “I will not comment on a Facebook post.”

Lady, you wrote the post — what the hell is even this?

The case stems from an alleged gang rape in 2024, in which Jane Doe has accused several fraternity members. Drugs and alcohol were involved, but there are many questions about consent, the timing of the incident, and whether this was a case of regrettable sex now being viewed as rape — the latter not being a crime. There are many turns and much to analyze, and I’m fully confident that James will fail on all levels.

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