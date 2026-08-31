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Whistleblower Says Letitia James Ordered Him to Dig Up Dirt on Trump Allies

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 31, 2026 8:00 AM
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Whistleblower Says Letitia James Ordered Him to Dig Up Dirt on Trump Allies
AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey

This is not news to anyone who was paying attention, but a whistleblower at Letitia James' Attorney General's Office has come forward to say he was ordered to dig up dirt on President Trump's allies. This whistleblower, Daniel Wiesenfeld, was a Brooklyn prosecutor. He alleged in a since-deleted email that his boss instructed him to "find and pursue crimes" committed by Trump allies.

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Daniel Wiesenfeld, a former Brooklyn prosecutor who now works in James’ Investor Protection Bureau, said his boss instructed him “to find and pursue crimes” committed by Trump allies, according to a since-deleted email obtained by the Times-Union.

Wiesenfeld alleged in his email on Friday that Bureau Chief Shamiso Maswoswe specifically directed him to target “Trump himself, Truth Social, Hewlett Packard (DOJ approved merger)… without having a credible reason for targeting the organizations and individuals,” the outlet reported.

The feds recently approved a $14 billion merger between Hewlett-Packard and Juniper Networks.

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Wiesenfeld sent the email to some 2,000 staffers before it was deleted. In the email, he reportedly wrote, "If you believe Trump is using the [DOJ] attorneys to prosecute his enemies and further his political interests, you should find it equally troubling that Tish is doing exactly the same thing."

He also allegedly wrote, "I ask that you not serve as Tish's personal attorneys by targeting her political enemies. Instead, I hope you choose to prosecute crimes and find the individuals accountable rather than targeting individuals and then finding crimes."

Wiesenfeld reportedly specifically named Bureau Chief Shamiso Maswoswe, saying she specifically directed him to target "Trump himself, Truth Social, Hewlett Packard ... without having a credible reason for targeting the organizations and individuals."

According to The New York Post, Wiesenfeld — who now works in James' Investor Protection Bureau — was placed on administrative leave.

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It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Something should absolutely happen to her.

No one is surprised by this at all.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians. 

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News Topics DOJ | DONALD TRUMP | LAW AND ORDER | LETITIA JAMES | TRUTH SOCIAL
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