Ex-Staffer Exposes Abdul El-Sayed's Smelly Public Habit

This story’s gonna be a gasser.

Apparently, Michigan Democrat Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed just likes to let one go every now and again, according to a former campaign staffer.

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From The New York Post:

The Michigan Senate Dem nominee loves ripping farts in public and is a “manufactured man” who has the maturity of a high school locker room, according to Jordan Domigue, who worked on two of El-Sayed’s campaigns as his bodyguard and personal assistant. “Everything I had previously ignored or excused made it obvious to who he was and that I was on the wrong side,” Domingue wrote in a Sept. 17 post on X. First reported by Gateway Pundit, Domingue argued that El-Sayed’s behavior is “best explained by the guy who never grew past the high school locker room.” And one of Abdul El-Toot’s favorite tricks, the former aide said, is openly passing gas in front of staffers. “He would openly do so without warning or embarrassment as his form of stand-up comedy,” Domingue wrote. “To this day for him, the act of farting is easily one of the funniest things a person can do.” Domingue said that during El-Sayed’s gubernatorial and Senate campaigns, he came to view the candidate as a “30-year-old leapfrogging into a job he was inexperienced for and only got through connections.” “Now I’m far from blameless, and will reflect for years how I let myself be captured by loyalty and personality,” Domingue said. “When he acted like an entitled mobster to elected officials in 2017-2018, I excused it as justified outsider earning their place. When he would say one thing to one group and another thing to a different group hours later, I considered it just the norm or “strategic ambiguity” as he calls it.”

Domingue has been a harsh critic of El-Sayed since serving on his campaign. In a post on X, he said he doesn’t trust the candidate on national security given his “near constant sympathy for designated terrorist organizations, softness on China, and broadly soft posture on countries within axis of resistance.”

A lot of leftist did vote trump. Also a lot of Arab/Muslim voters.



First I may not be able to vote, ballot and mail issues abroad, and would still decide when pen in hand. Leaving it black is an option. National security is the number one issue for me. I dont trust Abdul in this role. Not because of his faith, but because of his near constant sympathy for designated terrorist organizations, softness on China, and broadly soft posture on countries within axis of resistance. — Jordan Domingue (@DomingueJordan) October 6, 2026

In another post, he excoriated El-Sayed, noting that he “Never won an election and has barely any lengthy tenure in a job outside of academia.”

“I mean this with all of my honor on the line, this man is just an extremely vengeful, angry narcissist,” he wrote.

Never won an election and has barely any lengthy tenure in a job outside of academia. He also resigns to not being able to pass anything in two years. I doubt a Senator Stevens would say that. Where a Senator El-Sayed would be essentially doing rallies across the country, she would be working. This is a core problem with Abdul, he isn’t a unifier or a true coalition builder. Key skills learned as a legislator, and key roadblocks for someone with almost no humility. I mean this with all of my honor on the line, this man is just an extremely vengeful, angry narcissist. — Jordan Domingue (@DomingueJordan) July 27, 2026

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The race between El-Sayed and his opponent, Republican Mike Rogers, has been in a statistical dead heat for months. The most recent RealClearPolling average has El-Sayed leading Rogers by 3.6 points.

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