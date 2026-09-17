A Major Michigan Newspaper Just Endorsed Mike Rogers

Detroit News, one of Michigan's biggest publications, has endorsed Mike Rogers for Senator in his race against Abdul El-Sayed.

Detroit News endorsement for U.S. Senator from Michigan https://t.co/MvKxuj8xCj — The Detroit News (@detroitnews) September 17, 2026

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Mike Rogers is the prototype of a United States Senator. He spent 14 years in the House of Representatives, rising to chair of the vital Intelligence Committee. The 63-year-old Republican left Congress at the end of 2014, having been elected to his House seat seven times by his mid-Michigan constituents. Rogers then embarked on a successful career in private industry, becoming an expert in cybersecurity. He's also served his country as an officer in the U. S. Army and as an FBI agent assigned to the organized crime division. He is mature, trustworthy and more than prepared to sit at the table with national and world leaders. Rogers' experience, clear thinking, and temperament are bound to quickly vault him into the Senate's leadership ranks should he prevail in the Nov. 3 election. By contrast, his Democratic opponent, Abdul El-Sayed, has a thin career background that contains little to recommend him for one of the nation's most powerful leadership jobs. El-Sayed spent two years as head of Detroit's Health Department and two more years as director of the Wayne County Department of Health, Human, and Veterans Services. He has a doctorate in public health and was an assistant professor of epidemiology at Columbia University. The 41-year-old Rhodes Scholar has spent much of his adult life in classrooms.

The outlet also hammered El-Sayed on his flip-flops, social media deletions, and his attitude towards America after 9/11.

"A candidate who feels the need to hide his past from voters is not someone who can be trusted to be the same person after Election Day as he was on the campaign trail," the paragraph said.

Brutal take down of El-Sayed in Michigan.



Michigan has not elected a Republican U.S. senator since Spencer Abraham in 1994. https://t.co/sL8TFtcuPC pic.twitter.com/Q4K0HrFOuh — Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) September 17, 2026

That's a long time, and it's hoping it will change.

"There is a bigger concern about El-Sayed: He has worked so hard covering his tracks leading up to this Senate race that it's impossible to know who he really is or where he would stand in the Senate."



Amen. https://t.co/phnChZYw4v — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) September 17, 2026

Polling shows the race is a toss-up, with El-Sayed's small lead well within the margin of error. The Glengariff Group has Rogers up 46 percent to 44 percent.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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