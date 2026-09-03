Mike Rogers Hammers False Headline That Claimed Abdul El-Sayed Was a 'Veteran'

At the end of August, Republican Mike Rogers slammed his U.S. Senate race opponent, Abdul El-Sayed, for being a con man. The El-Sayed campaign has done little to dispel those accusations, from touting that he's a "doctor" despite never being licensed or practicing medicine, to his stances on abolishing the police, the Second Amendment, and even things like football and fireworks.

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A few days ago, a Michigan-based publication mailed to voters. Dubbing itself the "Michigan independent," the publication called El-Sayed a veteran, too. He's not a veteran, and he's not a doctor.

The outlet then said this was an "error."

Now Rogers is slamming the outlet and El-Sayed over the "error" as well as his ties to George Soros.

ICYMI: George Soros is propping up Abdul El-Sayed’s campaign with money AND lies.



Lying about military service? Disgusting. What else is Conman Abdul El-Sayed hiding? pic.twitter.com/Y0g0SUTMLU — Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersForMI) September 3, 2026

Here's more:

A propaganda newspaper that once accepted a massive grant from George Soros’ Open Society Foundation falsely described beleaguered leftist Michigan U.S. Senate candidate, Abdul El-Sayed as a veteran, according to a copy of that paper obtained by Fox News Digital. "El-Sayed — veteran, doctor, and former health official — is Democratic Senate pick," reads a headline in the August 2026 edition of The Michigan Independent. The papers were distributed in Michigan, and photos of the headline made the rounds on social media last week. The breadth of the paper's circulation is unclear, but Fox News Digital obtained a physical copy in Michigan.

Despite claiming the headline was an "error," the article does nothing to clarify whether or not El-Sayed was a doctor, nor does it clarify that while El-Sayed holds an M.D., he has never been a licensed physician. That means if the publication was trying to call El-Sayed a "veteran doctor," that's also a lie. He's never worked as a physician.

Meanwhile, Mike Rogers has actually served our country, both in the military and in law enforcement.

The only record El-Sayed can run on is his time as the head of Detroit's animal control agency, where he saw the slaughter of thousands of dogs and cats, oftentimes without staff checking them for microchips to return them to their rightful owners.

In 2024, the American Independent Foundation received a $500,000 grant from George Soros' Foundation to Promote Open Society.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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