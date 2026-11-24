The CIA and Office ‌of the ‌Director of National Intelligence experienced a cybersecurity breach of an open-source intelligence analysis system, according to The New York Times.

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The system doesn’t house classified information, but is a repository containing vast amounts of available public data used to develop intelligence insight, the Times’ sources said.

The sources added that classified material was not compromised, and that the breach had been dealt with.

As NYT reports: “Open-source intelligence can include vast troves of commercially available data sets, social media content, satellite imagery and other online material. Much of it is publicly available, but it can include information sold by data vendors that can be highly revealing, especially when combined with other tranches of data.”

Fox News Chief National Security Correspondent Jennifer Griffin provided some insight, saying that the CIA breach occurred at the same time last week as the FBI National Crime Information Center hack.

“That was a more serious break, but it is suspicious that on the same day and during the same week … there was also the breach of the unclassified system at the CIA,” Griffin stated. “We're told at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence that none of its classified systems were breached, and so that's good news. But it is certainly notable that these government agencies are experiencing these cyber intrusions, and certainly unusual for the CIA to experience one of these intrusions.”

The NCIC incident was the second hack targeting the FBI in just the last few months. In September, a hacking group known as ShinyHunters allegedly gained access to a jobs portal containing information on FBI employees and their families.

This apparent breach also comes on the heels of multiple allegedly unconnected outages and hacks — including the FAA outage that caused a nationwide ground stop, the USDA database hack, the Chase-Visa-Mastercard hack, the NSA internal communications system outage, and others.

And this issue isn't confined to the United States – hundreds of grocery store refrigerators were hacked in Europe in October and November, causing significant food spoilage and leading to millions in damages and lost revenue.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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