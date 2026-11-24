With the planned controlled detonation of over 9,000 lbs of lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown scheduled for Wednesday, locals are being warned to clear the area.

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During a Tuesday press conference, Sean Kaufman, principal deputy assistant secretary for preparedness and response at the Department of Health and Human Services, specifically identified pregnant women and young children as vulnerable.

“Individuals that are in that directly affected area … if they are women who are pregnant, children under the age of six or children in general, and individuals who may have chronic disease, you definitely want to be out of that area. I would evacuate that area,” Kaufman said.

He added that anyone who feels the need to evacuate can do so.

“If you’re close to that proximity and you’re uncomfortable, I think you need to do what you need to do to take care of your family… Certainly be inside and wait until you get the information that you need to make sure that you stay safe.”

Kaufman also warned of misinformation, urging residents to get their information from official sources like FEMA and the Army.

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Iowa Poison Control also issued a press release with instructions to reduce exposure during and after the detonation, which include:

Staying inside for 24 to 48 hours with windows and doors closed.

Turning off air conditioning or heating, or setting them to recirculate indoor air.

Wet-cleaning affected surfaces like playground equipment and cars, not just dry sweeping or dusting.

Washing garden produce.

Limiting kids’ play in dirt until testing has been conducted.

According to the CDC, childhood lead exposure can lead to brain and nervous system damage, developmental issues, and problems with behavior, learning, speech, and hearing.

As Townhall’s Amy Curtis reported, there was controversy over the detonation, with politicians and other officials weighing in over the last several days. Ultimately, the Eighth Circuit ruled that the controlled detonation can move ahead as scheduled.

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