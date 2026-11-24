New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is reportedly going to "provide healthcare" to all New York City taxi drivers, according to the partisan "Democrats Deliver" X account.

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🚨 BREAKING: Zohran Mamdani to provide healthcare to all NYC taxi drivers. pic.twitter.com/tZb3k6FrhC — Democrats Deliver (@DemzDeliver) November 22, 2026



But the account is overstating the claim, which doesn't surprise us. Mamdani isn't providing health insurance to the drivers; instead, he's creating "Health Hubs" at JFK and LaGuardia airports that will provide screenings and assistance with insurance and SNAP enrollment to taxi drivers.

According to News12, taxi drivers make 34,000 pickups at the two airports every day and the initiative is "part of the City's efforts to bring healthcare to taxi drivers in he place where they work and spend hours waiting for passengers."

The Health Hubs opened yesterday, with the first at the JFK Taxi Hold Lot, from 10 AM to 6 PM. Drivers can get blood pressure and prostate screenings, STI testing, vaccines, nutrition services, same-day doctor appointments, and assistance signing up for SNAP and insurance. The Hubs will rotate between JFK and LaGuardia, and not every service is offered at every visit.

This covers about 180,000 people.

Drivers shouldn’t have to choose between taking a fare to put food on the table and getting a checkup that could save their life. Join us at JFK Taxi Hold Lot on Monday, November 23 for our first Driver Health Hub! Free services, food + more for drivers from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. pic.twitter.com/fu30npt2sl — NYC Taxi & Limousine Commission (@nyctaxi) November 20, 2026

The New York Taxi Workers Association (NYTWA), with 28,000 members, called the program a "first step of many to build institutions and a culture of care for a workforce that cares for so many."

For 10 years, NYTWA organized health fairs at JFK, screening and providing health check-ups for over 10,000 drivers.



With the city’s new Driver Health Hubs, NYTWA is no longer alone! Onsite healthcare services at the airports is the first step in our union’s campaign to win… — NY Taxi Workers (@NYTWA) November 24, 2026

Others accused Democrats Deliver of "selective wording" and overstating the program.

It’s not free healthcare for every taxi driver.

Mamdani is opening weekly “Driver Health Hubs” at JFK and LaGuardia (plus a mobile van) that offer blood pressure/prostate screenings, STI tests, vaccines, help signing up for existing insurance/SNAP, and some same-day appointments.… — S C Memolo (@SenseNotNoise) November 23, 2026

It's misleading at best.

I love the name of this acct.



“Democrats deliver”. Yep they do. They deliver higher taxes and deliver criminals into your neighborhoods. https://t.co/WyGv7rrPJk — Spitfire (@RealSpitfire) November 23, 2026

That's what they deliver on, for sure.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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