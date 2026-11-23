The Commerce Department is finally putting Singapore-based company Megaspeed on the so-called Entity List — an export blacklist that prevents U.S. companies from selling certain technologies to designated entities without a license.

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Megaspeed is the AI data center firm that is under investigation for allegedly acting as a conduit, smuggling advanced Nvidia AI chips to China in contravention of U.S. export controls.

Although Megaspeed denies wrongdoing, former executive and alleged Chinese spy Alice Huang was reportedly having an affair with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. After Huang stepped down as CEO (only to be reinstated on Monday), the finger pointing began among Trump administration officials over why Megaspeed hadn’t been placed on the Entity List prior to the scandal breaking.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent repeatedly pointed to the Commerce Department, telling CNBC that the Departments of Treasury, State, and War, as well as the U.S. Trade Representative, were in agreement for months that Megaspeed should have been placed on the Entity List, “but Commerce has the pen.”

After news broke that Commerce was finally adding Megaspeed to the blacklist, some, like Sen. Pete Ricketts (R-NE), questioned why it took so long:

I’ve led the push for the Department of Commerce to crack down on Megaspeed. I’m glad it’s finally moving forward. The Department of Commerce still needs to explain to Congress why this took so long. Other agencies including the Departments of State, Treasury, and War supported the designation. — Senator Pete Ricketts (@SenatorRicketts) November 23, 2026

The Trump administration also recently issued an Interim Final Rule that would require an export license for overseas data centers that use advanced chips from the United States to rent out significant computing power to companies in countries like China.

The rule would also require companies to perform extreme due diligence on their customers. If they fail to do so, they could be severely penalized by the United States.

With Jensen Huang reinstated as Nvidia CEO and Megaspeed on the Entity List, will the chip-gate scandal fade away – or is this only the beginning of a broader battle in the AI arms race between the U.S. and China?

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