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Trump Admin Slams the Door on China’s AI Loophole Following Nvidia Spy Scandal

Frank Camp
Nov 16, 2026 2:49 PM
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Trump Admin Slams the Door on China’s AI Loophole Following Nvidia Spy Scandal
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

In the wake of the Nvidia scandal that has rocked Silicon Valley, Wall Street, and Washington, D.C., the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) is issuing a new rule to keep China out of America’s AI.

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BIS issued an Interim Final Rule on Monday that would require an export license for overseas data centers that use advanced chips from the United States to rent out significant computing power to companies in countries like China.

“Rapid advancement in cloud computing and SI infrastructure have made it increasingly possible to access advanced American computing capabilities remotely, including through data centers located outside countries subject to U.S. export restrictions,” the BIS press release states.

“The rule is designed to ensure that existing restrictions on access to sensitive American technology cannot be circumvented through remote computing arrangements involving data centers in third countries,” it adds.

The rule — which features a 90-day grace period — would also require companies to perform extreme due diligence on their customers. If they fail to do so, they could be severely penalized by the United States.

This new rule comes on the heels of a difficult week for the AI industry, with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang stepping down following claims of multiple affairs — including one with a woman alleged to be a Chinese spy.

The company is also under Trump administration scrutiny over potentially knowingly providing advanced chips to an apparent shell company acting as a conduit to China.

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As the U.S. and China conduct an AI arms race, the CCP continues to steal American intellectual property to close the gap. In September, the NSA, FBI, and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency released a report detailing China's use of American AI models to train their own – a process called distillation.

"China-based AI companies deliberately distribute operations across the vast global AI ecosystem, including multiple AI model providers, cloud platforms, and infrastructure to avoid single-point detection. They also attempt to systematically distill the best capabilities and proprietary features of U.S. frontier models to train their China-based AI models. The U.S.-China competition in the frontier AI race has major national security implications since frontier AI models can pose significant risks to critical infrastructure, military, economic, and technology domains," a press release noted.

Will China find a way to subvert even this new Trump administration rule? Time will tell.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE | CHINA | DATA CENTERS | NVIDIA | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION | JENSEN HUANG
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