A Push to Bring Jensen Huang Back to Nvidia Is Growing, but Scott Bessent Wants a New CEO

An effort is underway to reinstate Jensen Huang as Nvidia’s CEO less than a week after he resigned amid allegations of multiple affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy. But Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is calling for an outside successor, questioning whether Nvidia knowingly ignored warning signs that shell companies were funneling its advanced chips to China.

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Huang stepped down Thursday after three decades leading Nvidia, a dominant force in semiconductors and AI infrastructure. Within a day, employees and fellow tech executives began pushing for his return, arguing that removing one of the industry’s most successful leaders was a mistake.

A “Stand with Jensen” petition launched November 13 had attracted more than 150,000 signatures by Sunday, including that of Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. The Financial Times also reported that Huang’s allies were assembling a “war room” of tech executives to lobby for his reinstatement.

BREAKING: Jensen Huang is considering returning to Nvidia, $NVDA, as CEO as tech executives pressure the company’s board to reinstate him, per FT. Huang is reportedly discussing a potential return even as an independent investigation by Nvidia's board is underway. One "ally" of Jensen Huang is reportedly putting together a "war room" of tech executives to lobby for his return. It's going to be an interesting week to say the least. — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) November 15, 2026

However, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent made clear Sunday where he stands on Huang’s return, moving beyond the affairs to question whether Huang and Nvidia’s broader leadership put business interests ahead of U.S. national security.

🚨 SCOTT BESSENT JUST NOW: "It doesn't matter to me whether she's a spy or not! Jensen's foibles are his foibles...I want to keep coming back to what was the culture at NVIDIA and were they pressing these seemingly illicit sales to goose their revenues and their earnings? And I think we need ANSWERS in the next ten days from the BOARD and from the outside council!" They didn't think removing Jensen meant they could escape responsibility, did they? THOUSANDS now want Nvidia to reinstate Jensen, including @elonmusk The "Stand with Jensen" petition has passed 108,000 signatures, including Elon and 5,600+ current Nvidia EMPLOYEES Nvidia lost $585 BILLION in value in a single week. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 15, 2026

BREAKING: US Treasury Secretary Bessent says Nvidia, $NVDA, needs a "dramatic shakeup" after the Jensen Huang scandal. Bessent says he wants to shift the focus from Huang’s personal "foibles" to the legal and national-security aspects. "I want to keep coming back to what was the culture at Nvidia, and were they pressing these seemingly illicit sales to goose their revenues and their earnings?" Bessent said. He then demands answers from the board "within the next 10 days." — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) November 15, 2026

Bessent raised the possibility that Nvidia’s leadership tolerated, or even encouraged, sales that circumvented U.S. restrictions on advanced-chip exports to China to boost revenue and profits. He also questioned whether the company knowingly ignored warning signs that intermediaries, many based in Singapore, were shell companies funneling restricted chips to Chinese buyers. He described some buyers’ ties to Chinese interests as “obvious.”

Those suspicions remain unproven, but central to those concerns is Megaspeed, the company that employed the alleged Chinese spy linked to Huang. Nvidia had reportedly been warned about the firm.

While some may be quick to blame Nvidia, the company’s job is to make its products and sell them to willing buyers while following the law. So far, Nvidia has not been found to have broken any law. However, the Commerce Department has reportedly delayed imposing restrictions that could have prevented those sales.

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That brings us to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who oversees the agencies responsible for restricting exports. Lutnick previously owned Cantor Fitzgerald, the Wall Street firm now led by members of his family, which helps finance data center construction in Singapore. Those financial ties have raised questions about whether blacklisting Megaspeed would have hurt his family’s business interests.

Lutnick is expected to testify before the Senate Banking Committee on December 10.

So far, no wrongdoing has been established. But with the Lutnick family’s wealth reportedly up more than 200 percent since he took office, their financial interests in Singapore’s AI industry help explain why corruption became a concern for voters during the midterm elections.

Secretary Bessent, meanwhile, once again blamed the Commerce Department for the government’s failure to blacklist Megaspeed.

🇺🇸🇨🇳 Sec. Bessent just put Sec. Lutnick IN THE SPOTLIGHT AGAIN over chip sales to China... Asked whether Congress needs tougher laws to stop advanced chip exports, Bessent had a very different answer: “We have the rules we need. We need them ENFORCED.” Bessent says Treasury, State, Defense, and the U.S. Trade Representative had wanted Megaspeed placed on the U.S. export blacklist for MONTHS. But Commerce, led by Lutnick, controlled the decision. Writer: Samuel https://t.co/iM98XLKzzd — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 15, 2026

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