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A Push to Bring Jensen Huang Back to Nvidia Is Growing, but Scott Bessent Wants a New CEO

Dmitri Bolt Follow @_bolt_dmitri
Nov 16, 2026 11:00 AM
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A Push to Bring Jensen Huang Back to Nvidia Is Growing, but Scott Bessent Wants a New CEO
AP Photo/Kwiyeon Ha

An effort is underway to reinstate Jensen Huang as Nvidia’s CEO less than a week after he resigned amid allegations of multiple affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy. But Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is calling for an outside successor, questioning whether Nvidia knowingly ignored warning signs that shell companies were funneling its advanced chips to China.

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Huang stepped down Thursday after three decades leading Nvidia, a dominant force in semiconductors and AI infrastructure. Within a day, employees and fellow tech executives began pushing for his return, arguing that removing one of the industry’s most successful leaders was a mistake. 

A “Stand with Jensen” petition launched November 13 had attracted more than 150,000 signatures by Sunday, including that of Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. The Financial Times also reported that Huang’s allies were assembling a “war room” of tech executives to lobby for his reinstatement.

However, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent made clear Sunday where he stands on Huang’s return, moving beyond the affairs to question whether Huang and Nvidia’s broader leadership put business interests ahead of U.S. national security.

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Bessent raised the possibility that Nvidia’s leadership tolerated, or even encouraged, sales that circumvented U.S. restrictions on advanced-chip exports to China to boost revenue and profits. He also questioned whether the company knowingly ignored warning signs that intermediaries, many based in Singapore, were shell companies funneling restricted chips to Chinese buyers. He described some buyers’ ties to Chinese interests as “obvious.” 

Those suspicions remain unproven, but central to those concerns is Megaspeed, the company that employed the alleged Chinese spy linked to Huang. Nvidia had reportedly been warned about the firm.

While some may be quick to blame Nvidia, the company’s job is to make its products and sell them to willing buyers while following the law. So far, Nvidia has not been found to have broken any law. However, the Commerce Department has reportedly delayed imposing restrictions that could have prevented those sales.

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That brings us to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who oversees the agencies responsible for restricting exports. Lutnick previously owned Cantor Fitzgerald, the Wall Street firm now led by members of his family, which helps finance data center construction in Singapore. Those financial ties have raised questions about whether blacklisting Megaspeed would have hurt his family’s business interests.

Lutnick is expected to testify before the Senate Banking Committee on December 10.

So far, no wrongdoing has been established. But with the Lutnick family’s wealth reportedly up more than 200 percent since he took office, their financial interests in Singapore’s AI industry help explain why corruption became a concern for voters during the midterm elections.

Secretary Bessent, meanwhile, once again blamed the Commerce Department for the government’s failure to blacklist Megaspeed.

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News Topics CHINA | CORRUPTION | JENSEN HUANG | NVIDIA | SCOTT BESSENT
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