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Trump Isn't Considering Swapping Out This Cabinet Secretary

Cameron Arcand Follow @cameron_arcand
Nov 16, 2026 12:55 PM
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Trump Isn't Considering Swapping Out This Cabinet Secretary
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

President Donald Trump is not considering swapping out Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, he told reporters on Monday morning.

The comments come as the department is taking steps to limit chips from being sent to China, as the department faced scrutiny in the wake of the Jensen Huang and Nvidia scandal, according to the Wall Street Journal. 

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“No,” the president said when asked.

Huang reportedly had extramarital relations with possible Chinese intelligence operative Alice Huang, who once played a key role at the Chinese-company Megaspeed, and there were concerns raised about Nvidia possibly avoiding U.S. rules to give chips to the company, according to CBS News.

He was also asked about apparent disagreements between Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Lutnick over the issue. 

Bessent told CNBC last week that “Treasury, War, USTR, and State were in favor of putting Megaspeed on the Entity List for months, but Commerce has the pen. You will have to ask them about their internal processes.”

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The president also touched on the Bessent-Lutnick relationship, saying that they have varying perspectives on how to handle the situation. 

"There's two different views. One view is you don't wanna insult China, we have a very good relationship with China, and you don’t wanna insult them,” he said. 

“The other view is go down and dirty and do what you have to do […] can’t say either is wrong or right. We’ll let you know,” the president continued. 

"One wants to be friendly with China, and one wants to have a blowup with China,” he later added.

However, the president said that it “certainly isn’t a bad idea” to have Huang return to running Nvidia following his resignation. He noted that he previously recommended former Apple CEO Tim Cook take over the position if Huang was going to exit. 

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News Topics HOWARD LUTNICK | CHINA | DONALD TRUMP | NVIDIA | SCOTT BESSENT
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