Get ready for a Federal Reserve rate hike.

Two major economic reports were released on Wednesday, one good and one bad. Start with the good news: the American economy is on fire, driven primarily by consumer spending and massive investment in artificial intelligence. Third-quarter GDP was previously estimated to have grown 3.4 percent, but revised figures put it at a whopping 4.3 percent, the fastest pace in three years, according to the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis.

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National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett: "I expect more 4% quarters and more upward revisions… A 22% increase in capital spending was in this report… That's factories and machines being put in place to create jobs, and that really bodes well for future growth." https://t.co/NHGuD9BNUt — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 25, 2026

Wow. US Q3 GDP: +4.3% vs 3.4% exp. Strongest growth in 3 years. The Fed is going to hike into this hard. https://t.co/bhHlgC171x — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) November 25, 2026

Q3 GDP revised up to a red-hot 4.3% as consumer spending and investment estimates increase - good news is bad news, Fed rate hike guaranteed, Christmas is canceled, thank you for your attention to this matter... https://t.co/vyOqjfjAHz — E.J. Antoni, Ph.D. (@RealEJAntoni) November 25, 2026

Consumer spending was driven primarily by high-income households that benefited from recent stock market gains, while historically low layoffs and moderate hiring helped other households sustain theirs. Wage gains, however, have lagged behind inflation, and households are saving less and beginning to dip into their nest eggs.

Business investment, meanwhile, has posted three straight quarters of double-digit growth, but economists have warned the trend could slow as investors begin to scrutinize AI. That scrutiny has already begun to show, with NVIDIA and Anthropic stocks starting to slide, driven not just by NVIDIA CEO Jensen Haung's affair but by general concern about AI investment as well.

Now for the bad news. In October, Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation rose 3.8 percent year over year and 0.3 percent month over month, while core PCE rose 3.3 percent year over year and 0.3 percent month over month.

The monthly figures may not mean much on their own, but they leave core PCE inflation at its highest level in three years, matching the pace set in May. PCE is also the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure, and paired with a booming economy, it all but guarantees a rate hike as the Fed struggles to bring inflation back to its two percent target.

The federal funds rate currently sits between 3.75 and four percent.

Fed's favorite inflation gauges rose to 3-yr highs for Oct as headline PCE price index hit 3.8% while core (ex-food and -energy) hit 3.3% Only a question of how much they hike, not if: https://t.co/PCVHsYfQou — E.J. Antoni, Ph.D. (@RealEJAntoni) November 25, 2026

JUST IN: Another hot inflation reading for October. PCE Inflation rose to 3.8% y/y, the highest since May. Core PCE inflation (excluding food and energy) rose to 3.3%, the highest in 3 years. Core came in hotter than expected. It's yet another reminder that the inflation problem right now goes beyond a mere energy shock. Price pressures are spreading out across the economy — Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) November 25, 2026

BREAKING: US October PCE inflation, the Fed's preferred inflation metric, rises to 3.8%, its 2nd-highest level since April 2023. Core PCE inflation also rose to 3.3%, above expectations of 3.2%. CPI, PPI, and PCE inflation all continue to push higher. December rate hike odds are rising. — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) November 25, 2026

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This comes as the U.S. Trade Representative’s office has just released an investigative report recommending a new sweeping set of tariffs on China, the European Union, and at least a dozen other countries it says are unfairly competing with U.S. producers. The stock market is already tumbling as a result. If new tariffs are enacted, they are likely to push inflation higher still, as consumer prices continue to climb while spending keeps growing.

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