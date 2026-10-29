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Just Days Before Midterms, GDP Growth Surges Past Expectations to 3.4 Percent

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 29, 2026 9:40 AM
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Just Days Before Midterms, GDP Growth Surges Past Expectations to 3.4 Percent
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

With a few days to go to the midterms, there is more good economic news for Americans. U.S. real GDP growth for the third quarter of 2026 was 3.4 percent, exceeding expectations and accelerating from 2.2 in the second quarter.

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Economists had predicted growth of roughly 3 to 3.1 percent.

According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), the contributors to increase in the real GDP were increases in investments, consumer spending, and government spending partly offset by a decrease in exports.

Here's more:

Compared to the second quarter, the acceleration in real GDP in the third quarter primarily reflected an acceleration in investment and an upturn in government spending that were partly offset by a downturn in exports. Imports increased more in the third quarter than in the second quarter.

Real final sales to private domestic purchasers, the sum of consumer spending and gross private fixed investment, increased 4.9 percent in the third quarter, compared with an increase of 4.6 percent in the second quarter.

The price index for gross domestic purchases increased 3.0 percent in the third quarter, compared with an increase of 5.6 percent in the second quarter. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index increased 2.1 percent, compared with an increase of 5.0 percent, and the PCE price index, excluding food and energy increased 2.5 percent, compared with an increase of 3.3 percent.

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The news comes as Republicans, including President Trump and Speaker Mike Johnson, continue a push ahead of the midterms.

"The nation's third quarter GDP growth, get this, just released moments ago, show the U.S. economy grew at an annual rate of 3.4 percent. Now we're surpassing expectations, and showing the strength of the overall economy," said Bill Hemmer.

It is incredible, but Democrats will dismiss this.

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This is a great message for Republicans to carry into the midterms.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

Help us continue to report on the president’s successes and combat the Democrats' lies about America's economic revival. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DONALD TRUMP | ECONOMY | REPUBLICAN PARTY
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