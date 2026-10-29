Just Days Before Midterms, GDP Growth Surges Past Expectations to 3.4 Percent

With a few days to go to the midterms, there is more good economic news for Americans. U.S. real GDP growth for the third quarter of 2026 was 3.4 percent, exceeding expectations and accelerating from 2.2 in the second quarter.

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Economists had predicted growth of roughly 3 to 3.1 percent.

The economy is growing faster than expected under President Trump and Republicans.



MS NOW: “The new GDP numbers just crossed.”



“It's great — 3.4%. That is a great number, really strong.” pic.twitter.com/FwIS9S2Nga — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 29, 2026

According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), the contributors to increase in the real GDP were increases in investments, consumer spending, and government spending partly offset by a decrease in exports.

Here's more:

Compared to the second quarter, the acceleration in real GDP in the third quarter primarily reflected an acceleration in investment and an upturn in government spending that were partly offset by a downturn in exports. Imports increased more in the third quarter than in the second quarter. Real final sales to private domestic purchasers, the sum of consumer spending and gross private fixed investment, increased 4.9 percent in the third quarter, compared with an increase of 4.6 percent in the second quarter. The price index for gross domestic purchases increased 3.0 percent in the third quarter, compared with an increase of 5.6 percent in the second quarter. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index increased 2.1 percent, compared with an increase of 5.0 percent, and the PCE price index, excluding food and energy increased 2.5 percent, compared with an increase of 3.3 percent.

The news comes as Republicans, including President Trump and Speaker Mike Johnson, continue a push ahead of the midterms.

BREAKING: The U.S. economy grew at an annualized rate of 3.4% in the third quarter, beating economists' expectations of 3.2%.



The stronger-than-expected GDP report comes as President Trump makes his final push on the campaign trail, with the midterm elections just days away. pic.twitter.com/8HJCTBZPki — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 29, 2026

"The nation's third quarter GDP growth, get this, just released moments ago, show the U.S. economy grew at an annual rate of 3.4 percent. Now we're surpassing expectations, and showing the strength of the overall economy," said Bill Hemmer.

This is incredible. The economy is growing full speed…more even than most economists forecasted. And this is real growth. Hard to imagine how Dem’s try to diminish real growth for their phony govt “growth” that caused super inflation. pic.twitter.com/sD77XyOzC9 — David Asman (@DavidAsmanfox) October 29, 2026

It is incredible, but Democrats will dismiss this.

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Under President Trump and Republicans, economic growth has outpaced expectations.@RiggsReport: “A huge advance, we are at 3.4 percent for 3rd quarter and that comes in well ahead of what we thought...it is a GDP in an economy that feels like it's advancing. pic.twitter.com/OE6Vn7cLOM — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 29, 2026

This is a great message for Republicans to carry into the midterms.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

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