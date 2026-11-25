Earlier this month, we learned that Nancy (also spelled Nancie) Givens, the former director of the Arkansas Supreme Court's Office of Professional Programs, was arrested and charged with 65 counts of tampering with public records. Prosecutors alleged that between July 2020 and July 2025, Givens altered bar examination scores, taking points from some test takers and giving points to others.

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That tampering not only impacted who passed and failed, but potentially gave people access to the legal profession even if they hadn't passed the bar exam. It also told people who should have passed that they failed.

One of those individuals is attorney Matthew Draper, who tried for eight years to pass the Arkansas bar exam. Givens told him he failed every single time but when Draper moved to Mississippi, he passed on the first try.

"Attorney Matthew Draper said he tried to pass the Arkansas bar for eight years, sitting for the exam about eight times and being told by Givens that he failed every attempt. But as soon as he moved to Mississippi, he passed the bar there on the first try."… — Sean Silverman: Silverman Bar Exam & LSAT Tutoring (@BarExamTutor) November 20, 2026

According to ABC7, Givens didn't only repeatedly fail Draper. He claims she made it difficult for him to even sit the bar exam.

"Every time I turned something in this lady's email and me telling me they're not getting it and it's this lady, Nancie Givens and she's saying like, 'Hey, your application's missing this' or 'it's missing that.' And I'm like, 'okay, well I sent it in. I'll send it in again.' She would find things wrong with them ... And every time you apply, you have to pay an application fee. You don't get that fee back," Draper told ABC7.

The cost to take the Arkansas bar exam is $1,000 for each attempt. That's a lot of non-refundable money.

Draper also said that Givens made him sign an "unusual acknowledgment form" when he was allowed to take the exam, and that Givens told him that even if he passed, "he would not necessarily be admitted to the bar and his name would not appear on the publicized list of test takers who passed." Givens told him she'd personally email him to let him know if he passed or failed, and what his score was, instead.

She never emailed Draper his exam scores.

Draper also thinks the tampering extends beyond the 2020 to 2025 timeframe prosecutors have laid out. That's based on his experience, as he stopped taking the Arkansas bar exam in 2020. Draper is now considering filing a lawsuit against Givens.

But it gets worse. More than 11,000 bar exam files were deleted or became unavailable.

It gets worse: https://t.co/WXsvwzfusB — Smells Like Teen Statism (@BlueEightySix) November 22, 2026

Six Arkansas Supreme Court Justices released a statement on the scandal, outlining the 11,000 missing files. "We are committed to holding those involved accountable, taking continued corrective oversight of the Arkansas Bar Examination, and determining the appropriate course of action."

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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