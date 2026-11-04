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Vice President JD Vance Reveals Why He Thinks Republicans Lost

Cameron Arcand Follow @cameron_arcand
Nov 04, 2026 11:42 AM
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Vice President JD Vance Reveals Why He Thinks Republicans Lost
Evan Vucci/Pool Photo via AP

Vice President JD Vance says he believes the conflict with the Islamic Republic of Iran is why Republicans had a rough election night.

Vice President JD Vance explained in a Wednesday morning post that “the real reason we lost is obvious to almost everyone.” The GOP lost both chambers of Congress, as states like Texas, Iowa and Arizona saw major statewide losses for Republicans as well. The shakeup has led to red states like South Carolina and Kansas flipping in the U.S. Senate, despite President Donald Trump winning those states in the 2024 election. 

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“Another pollster—one of the smartest people I know in politics, told me yesterday we’d lose the generic ballot by 13 points. I felt negative going into Tuesday, but even I was shocked by this,” he wrote.

The vice president continued: 

In his polling, he saw that a lot of Trump 2024 voters were angry and planning to vote for Democrats. He asked those voters who had abandoned us what would cause them to come back on our team. The top four answers, accounting for nearly all of the responses were:


1) End the war

2) Focus on cost of living/inflation

3) Put America First

4) Change our relationship to Israel

He added that “in the next few months, there's going to be a lot of gaslighting."

"Expect to hear any number of establishment politicians say the solution to our woes is amnesty. I'm open to the idea that we should change enforcement—by focusing more on businesses that hire illegal labor, for instance. But anyone pushing amnesty is lying to you," the vice president continued. 

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But Vance bluntly noted that “the reason [Republicans] lost is the war. The president himself said so last night.” 

“If you'd like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so. Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that's at least honest,” he added. “But everyone knows why we lost. And any honest conversation about where we go from here must start there.” 

Some disagreed with the vice president's assessment about the motivating issues for voters this cycle.

"I am not sure how Vice President Vance can square away polling with blaming the relationship with Israel for the midterm loss. Nothing on tariffs? Nothing on deportations? Nothing on corruption? Really?" Manhattan Institute Fellow Daniel Di Martino posted.

The president's son, Donald Trump Jr., agreed with Vance's message.

"Every word of this is [three 100 emojis]," he posted.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | GOP | IRAN | ISRAEL | JD VANCE
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