Ilhan Omar and Hasan Piker Think They Know Why Conservative Media Cover Them So Much

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar and progressive darling Hasan Piker had an explanation Monday for why they draw so much attention from conservative media, and it had nothing to do with their politics or controversies.

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Backstage before a get-out-the-vote event heading into the final week before the midterms, the pair joked that conservatives were tired of looking at “Botox faces,” or “Mar-a-Lago face”—a jab at the cosmetically enhanced look associated with many of the men and women in President Trump’s circle. Their explanation: Viewers simply wanted “hotter” faces to look at.

Rep. Ilhan Omar jokes with Hasan Piker about the attention they both receive from conservative media, suggesting they wouldn't appear on TV nearly as often if people weren't so tired of looking at the “Botox faces” of Republicans, whom she refers to as “fascists.” The conversation then shifts to Omar's “tumultuous” past week, which saw federal agents raid her Washington, D.C., home as part of an ongoing criminal investigation into alleged immigration fraud. Omar seems unfazed, remarking, “But it tracks for me. That's kind of most of my weeks.” — Stu Smith (@thestustustudio) October 26, 2026

"They get tired of looking at their, you know, Botox faces," Rep. Omar explained. "So let’s see if we can get someone nice and natural."

“So you’re saying if the fascists were hotter...” Piker began, before Omar interjected: “There would be less of us on TV.”

The discussion then turned to the Minnesota Democrat’s “tumultuous week,” which she dismissed as nothing out of the ordinary, a striking response given the potentially serious implications of a federal investigation into possible immigration fraud, including allegations that she married her brother to help him obtain U.S. citizenship.

Meanwhile, Piker has been appearing alongside Democrats across the country, an unusual campaign surrogate given his history of controversial political commentary. Even some controversial candidates have reportedly sought distance from the Twitch streamer. Michigan’s Abdul El-Sayed asked Piker to stop supporting him because it was driving voters away. Yet that political baggage has not deterred other Democrats, who continue to court Piker and the progressive audience he attracts.

That courtship reflects a broader embrace of the party’s “big tent” coalition following self-described Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani’s victory in New York City’s mayoral race. Republicans argue that welcoming figures from the party’s left flank will drive voters away. Whether that warning bears out in next week’s midterms is another question entirely.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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