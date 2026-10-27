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Ilhan Omar and Hasan Piker Think They Know Why Conservative Media Cover Them So Much

Dmitri Bolt Follow @_bolt_dmitri
Oct 27, 2026 10:30 AM
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Ilhan Omar and Hasan Piker Think They Know Why Conservative Media Cover Them So Much
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar and progressive darling Hasan Piker had an explanation Monday for why they draw so much attention from conservative media, and it had nothing to do with their politics or controversies. 

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Backstage before a get-out-the-vote event heading into the final week before the midterms, the pair joked that conservatives were tired of looking at “Botox faces,” or “Mar-a-Lago face”—a jab at the cosmetically enhanced look associated with many of the men and women in President Trump’s circle. Their explanation: Viewers simply wanted “hotter” faces to look at.

"They get tired of looking at their, you know, Botox faces," Rep. Omar explained. "So let’s see if we can get someone nice and natural."

“So you’re saying if the fascists were hotter...” Piker began, before Omar interjected: “There would be less of us on TV.”

The discussion then turned to the Minnesota Democrat’s “tumultuous week,” which she dismissed as nothing out of the ordinary, a striking response given the potentially serious implications of a federal investigation into possible immigration fraud, including allegations that she married her brother to help him obtain U.S. citizenship. 

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Meanwhile, Piker has been appearing alongside Democrats across the country, an unusual campaign surrogate given his history of controversial political commentary. Even some controversial candidates have reportedly sought distance from the Twitch streamer. Michigan’s Abdul El-Sayed asked Piker to stop supporting him because it was driving voters away. Yet that political baggage has not deterred other Democrats, who continue to court Piker and the progressive audience he attracts.

That courtship reflects a broader embrace of the party’s “big tent” coalition following self-described Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani’s victory in New York City’s mayoral race. Republicans argue that welcoming figures from the party’s left flank will drive voters away. Whether that warning bears out in next week’s midterms is another question entirely.

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News Topics MINNESOTA | 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | HASAN PIKER | ILHAN OMAR
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