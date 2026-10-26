El-Sayed Staffer Defends Muslim Brotherhood, Says Concerns Are 'Because Americans Are Idiots'

Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed's ties to the Muslim Brotherhood have been a major problem for his campaign in recent weeks. El-Sayed gets very touchy when asked about it, but there are well-documented ties between El-Sayed's family and the Muslim Brotherhood — including a Substack article El-Sayed penned defending his friend with ties to the terrorist group and campaign donation records showing ties to other terrorist organizations.

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Now The Midwesterner has obtained video of an El-Sayed campaign staffer defending the Muslim Brotherhood. TJ Wolfgram is the El-Sayed campaign's captain of conservative and independent outreach, and he blamed the concerns about El-Sayed's ties to the Muslim Brotherhood are "because Americans are idiots."

In a video obtained exclusively by The Midwesterner, Abdul El-Sayed staffer TJ Wolfgram, the campaign's conservative and independent outreach captain, defended the Muslim Brotherhood and claimed concerns about ties are "because Americans are idiots": pic.twitter.com/4GYbPm3zti — The Midwesterner (@Th_Midwesterner) October 26, 2026

"Like, the Muslim Brotherhood was the revolution in Egypt that we were, we as the United States were either neutral on or even supportive of at the time," Wolfgram said. "And now it's like, oh in 1999, Abdul's mom who did not raise him because he grew up with his father and his stepmom, she worked for a company that transferred $60,000 to the Muslim Brotherhood in ... it's like, it's so ridiculous."

"But my thing is, he's a Muslim and he fights, and he's anti-colonialist, I'm assuming," said a man off-camera. "Why wouldn't you support revolutionary movements for your people? I'm not offended by it."

"It's because Americans are idiots," Wolfgram said.

"We've also done a lot of imperialist s**t," said the off-camera speaker.

"F**k yeah," replied Wolfgram.

"And so the Muslim Brotherhood and these other organizations, all they want is to preserve their people. So I'm not offended, like to me ... Muslim Brotherhood and he's Muslim. He's from that part of the world, why wouldn't he stand with his brothers? Does that make sense?" asked the off-camera speaker.

"Absolutely," Wolfgram said. "Yeah, I don't have any issue with the Muslim Brotherhood. And if I knew more about it, I might support some of what they do. I mean, granted, there's going to be cultural differences so there's going to be things about the way they go about what they do that I don't agree with. And we must understand that self-determination includes judgment calls that we don't agree with."

"They may choose to treat women in ways that we don't agree with," he continued, "And I encourage us to contribute individual money toward NGOs working to combat that or a f***ing paramilitary organization. I don't really care. But it's not, the collective choice we make as a government should not be, as a default, to try and tell other people how to live."

VIDEO: Abdul El-Sayed staffer defends Muslim Brotherhood -- claims concerns about ties are 'because Americans are idiots' https://t.co/xafrlbHhId — The Midwesterner (@Th_Midwesterner) October 26, 2026

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Here's more:

The former Wayne County health official earlier this week refused to answer The Midwesterner’s question about a 2012 letter he signed supporting Muslim Brotherhood-backed Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi in which he urged the “purging of the media and the police.” After Wednesday’s final U.S. Senate debate of the 2026 midterm campaign season, The Midwesterner asked El-Sayed about his signature on the statement, which was published in Arabic on the Egyptian news outlet Al-Ahram Gate on Nov. 25, 2012. El-Sayed, smirked, rolled his eyes and walked away without answering the question. The exchange followed just weeks after El-Sayed thrice declined to directly answer questions about whether he supports designating branches of the Muslim Brotherhood as terrorist organizations. El-Sayed’s Republican opponent, former U.S. congressman Mike Rogers, has repeatedly questioned El-Sayed’s past statements, political associations, and support for the Muslim Brotherhood.

In November 2025, the United States classified the Egyptian, Jordanian, Sudanese, and Lebanese branches of the Muslim Brotherhood as terrorist organizations.

Abdul’s staffer just called Americans “idiots” for asking questions about his ties to the Muslim Brotherhood. pic.twitter.com/2eeFN0MYZD — Great Lakes HQ (@GreatLakes_HQ) October 26, 2026

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This will go over well with Michigan voters.

HOLY SMOKES: An Abdul El-Sayed staffer just got CAUGHT ON CAMERA calling voters "IDIOTS" for being concerned about El-Sayed's ties to the Muslim Brotherhood.



That's not how you win voters.



He's even wearing an "ABDUL" tank top. pic.twitter.com/zv9Ioo9mkl — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 26, 2026

It's simply incredible that El-Sayed even has a chance to get elected to the Senate. Incredible and scary.

Yeah, those idiots!



It’s not like Abu-Sayed’s mom worked for a Muslim charity for ~five years, a charity that the Treasury Dept designated as a source of money for Islamic terrorists groups.



And it’s not like the charity was raided by the FBI in 2004 and his mom was… https://t.co/Fm8roKOZ0F pic.twitter.com/DCyVp6Y2tD — Just Human (@realjusthuman) October 26, 2026

The ties between El-Sayed and the Muslim Brotherhood are extensive and well-documented, as Townhall noted yesterday. This includes admissions from his sister, Eman Abdelhadi, of the family's ties dating back to the 1970s; Fatten Fathy Elkomy, El-Sayde's birth mother, being employed by the Islamic African Relief Agency (IARA) when it funneled cash to Al-Qaeda and Osama bin Laden; El-Sayed's time as the vice president of the University of Michigan's chapter of the Muslim Students Association (MSA). The National MSA was founded in 1963 by foreign students with documented ties to the Muslim Brotherhood; and his signing of a 2012 open letter that supported President Mohamed Morsi and called for a "purge [of] the media and police" as well as a purge of "rejecting voices that are courting America and Europe to take a position against the Egyptian regime."

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"I don't have any issue with the Muslim Brotherhood."



Directly from Abdul El-Sayed's paid campaign staff. https://t.co/e76kTEUZLi — Greg Butcher (@GregButcher_) October 26, 2026

As of right now, the El-Sayed campaign has not commented on this video.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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