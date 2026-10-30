Kamala Harris Just Pulled Another Kamala Harris, This Time in Georgia

Kamala Harris is still out rallying voters ahead of the midterm elections, and even two years later, she appears unable to shake the awkward persona that defined her 2024 presidential campaign.

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Late last week, the former vice president was dispatched to Mississippi to rally support for Democrat Scott Colom’s bid to flip the state’s Republican Senate seat. That appearance did not go particularly well. But Harris got yet another chance to redeem herself on Thursday, this time in Georgia, campaigning for Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff, who is rumored to have presidential ambitions of his own in 2028.

Instead, she stumbled right out of the gate, managing to butcher the Georgia Democrat’s introduction.

“Let’s hear it for Jon Ossoff,” Harris said. “The next — and continuing senator from the state of Georgia.”

The former vice president went on to criticize the Trump administration, the standard fare at Democrat rallies, and, of course, dispense life advice nobody had asked for, and one that amounted to defining the word "role model" in her typical word salad style. As she attempted to wrap up her little speech, Ossoff’s supporters encouraged her to keep talking. Harris obliged, and predictably, things only got worse.

“OK, I got some more advice,” she cackled. “In your careers, there will probably be many moments when you are in a room where you are the only person like you. The only person who looks like you, the only person who has had your life experience, but one of the things I require you to remember when you walk in that room: I require you to be you.”

And if that weren’t bad enough, Harris also appeared to debut yet another accent along the way.

"Election time is a time to let them know we're too busy watching what you're doing to listen to what you're saying," Harris said. "You know what I'm saying."

🇺🇸 Kamala going back to her roots: "Election time is a time ta let em know, we too busy watchin what ya doin to listenin what ya sayin!" I love it when she taps into her Indian side! So cultured! Writer: Jamie https://t.co/Mv8pB86BV1 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 29, 2026

Why Harris was considered the right person to rally Democrat voters remains anybody’s guess. After all, she presided over one of the party’s most abysmal failures in recent history, burning through an astonishing billion dollars in less than a year of campaigning, only to lose decisively to President Trump. Apparently, that record still qualifies her to give other Democrats advice on winning elections.

Yet Harris remains among the names floated for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2028, though the election is still too far away for anything to be settled. Her own husband has expressed a wish that she not run again, a rare piece of advice it remains unclear whether she intends to take.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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