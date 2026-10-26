Kamala Harris Tries Explaining the Value of Talking to Children and It Went Exactly As You'd Expect

This was painful to listen to, but that's on-brand for Kamala Harris. At a "reproductive rights fireside chat" in New Hampshire, the former vice president and failed candidate tried to explain to the audience the importance of talking to children, and it did not go well.

Advertisement

Kamala attempts to articulate the value of talking to children.



It doesn't go well:



"I mean, if you have the chance in whatever your, you know, your circle of life to just, you know, talk to like an eight year old, that's one of the best things, you know, someone who just has… pic.twitter.com/93JkALo1hz — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 25, 2026

"I mean, if you have the chance in whatever your, you know, your circle of life to just, you know, talk to like an eight year old, that's one of the best things, you know. Someone who just has that twinkle," Harris said. "It hasn't been, you know, they have the twinkle, they believe in all. And they're curious. And, oh, that gives me joy just because, you know there is something I think about, looking at children to remind us of our natural nature, who we actually — it is our nature, there is something about that."

Isn't it ironic that she's talking about the joy of speaking with a child at a location with "reproductive freedom for all" (AKA ABORTION) on the wall? — Just me today 🇺🇸🏝️🌅 🎶 (@genie_barb) October 26, 2026

The irony of Harris emphasizing the importance of talking to children at a "fireside chat" about aborting them is not lost on us, either.

You can look at that Twinkle and think “ Oh I’m glad I chose life after all!” Is that what she’s saying or WHAT? — KSusze (@ksusze) October 26, 2026

Children who are aborted won't have that twinkle, so yes.

SO. PAINFUL.



How someone like this makes it to such high levels…points directly to corruption. Kamala is a walking, talking red flag. — Jennifer Bond Baker (@carolsjenny) October 26, 2026

And she's going to try to run for President again in 2028.

There was even more word salad.

Kamala: "I firmly believe when you feel powerless, you are powerless. When you feel powerful, you're powerful and we're powerful."



She truly believes this stuff inspires people. It's wild. https://t.co/Gl0TQxBRoA pic.twitter.com/R5QzOFXHoX — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 26, 2026

This is like a bad fortune cookie

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.