DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Kamala Harris Tries Explaining the Value of Talking to Children and It Went Exactly As You'd Expect

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 26, 2026 8:00 AM
Advertisement
Kamala Harris Tries Explaining the Value of Talking to Children and It Went Exactly As You'd Expect
AP Photo/Mike Stewart

This was painful to listen to, but that's on-brand for Kamala Harris. At a "reproductive rights fireside chat" in New Hampshire, the former vice president and failed candidate tried to explain to the audience the importance of talking to children, and it did not go well.

Advertisement

"I mean, if you have the chance in whatever your, you know, your circle of life to just, you know, talk to like an eight year old, that's one of the best things, you know. Someone who just has that twinkle," Harris said. "It hasn't been, you know, they have the twinkle, they believe in all. And they're curious. And, oh, that gives me joy just because, you know there is something I think about, looking at children to remind us of our natural nature, who we actually — it is our nature, there is something about that."

The irony of Harris emphasizing the importance of talking to children at a "fireside chat" about aborting them is not lost on us, either.

Recommended
Something Set Off Trump to Post This 1,300+ Word Screed Against Bill Maher Matt Vespa Here's the Tweet That's Drawing a Lot of Attention to Ilhan Omar's Immigration Fiasco Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Children who are aborted won't have that twinkle, so yes.

And she's going to try to run for President again in 2028.

There was even more word salad.

This is like a bad fortune cookie

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2028 ELECTIONS | ABORTION | CORRUPTION | KAMALA HARRIS | NEW HAMPSHIRE
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Something Set Off Trump to Post This 1,300+ Word Screed Against Bill Maher

Something Set Off Trump to Post This 1,300+ Word Screed Against Bill Maher

Matt Vespa
Here's the Tweet That's Drawing a Lot of Attention to Ilhan Omar's Immigration Fiasco

Here's the Tweet That's Drawing a Lot of Attention to Ilhan Omar's Immigration Fiasco

Matt Vespa
Trump Needs a Warrior for Press Secretary

Trump Needs a Warrior for Press Secretary

Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos