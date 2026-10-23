Kamala Harris Was Deployed to Rally Democrat Voters in Mississippi. It Didn't Go Very Well.

The Democrat Party has trotted out an interesting cast to shore up its ranks ahead of the November midterms: former President Barack Obama in Michigan, Twitch streamer and professional provocateur Hasan Piker, and former Vice President Kamala Harris, who failed to beat President Trump despite a campaign that spent at least $1 billion.

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Apparently, Democrats decided that last performance warranted an encore. So Harris, whose word salads became a defining feature of her public appearances, was dispatched to Mississippi to rally voters behind Democrat Senate candidate Scott Colom in his bid to flip the state's Republican seat.

Mississippi, VP @KamalaHarris is with us and believes we can make history. Let’s get it done on November 3rd! #MississippiMatters https://t.co/NCTFqumnVD — Scott Colom (@scott_colom) October 23, 2026

On Thursday, she headlined a rally for Colom, and it went about as well as you might expect. The gymnasium was hardly packed, and according to the New York Post, Harris managed to turn an attempted rallying cry into a massive flop. The problem was not just that her message failed to inspire the crowd, it was that listeners didn't even understand what her message was.

The crowd at the Scott Colom rally with Kamala Harris in Mississippi is underwhelming to say the least. https://t.co/gt26fik1mH — Real America's Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) October 23, 2026

“You know, I mentor a lot of young people, and I talk to them sometimes and part of the advice I give them is, you know, never let someone else with limited ability to see your capacity be a limitation on your ambition,” the former vice president told the crowd.

What followed was crickets. The crowd barely reacted, seemingly unsure what Harris was trying to say. So she repeated the would-be rallying cry, hoping a second attempt would get the response the first one failed to.

“Let me repeat that: Never let anybody else’s, somebody else’s limited ability to see your capacity to be a limitation on your ambition,” she said.

This time the crowd cheered. But then the former vice president followed it up with a characteristic word salad.

“That’s their limitation. That’s not our limitation. That’s their limitation,” Harris said. “We are not limited in our ambition and desire and ability to see what is possible and what can be."

Kamala tried out a motivational quote in Mississippi: "Never let someone else's limited ability to see your capacity be a limitation on your ambition." The reaction was so muted she had to try it again. "Let me repeat that..." She actually thinks this stuff is brilliant and is amazed when no one else does. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 23, 2026

And, on top of it all, the California Democrat managed to come up with yet another accent.

Kamala Harris just unveiled a new accent at a rally in Mississippi This might be the worst one yet https://t.co/FB6oTgT6wS — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 23, 2026

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Harris is still considered a major contender for the Democrat presidential nomination in 2028, alongside California Gov. Gavin Newsom, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff. Why she remains competitive is becoming harder to explain.

Just a week ago, her husband, Doug Emhoff, admitted he would prefer that she not run again. After watching this performance, Democrat voters might want to consider whether he has a point.

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