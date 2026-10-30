Hasan Piker Loses His Mind As El-Sayed Door Knockers Try to Win Over Jewish Voters

With just four days to go before the midterm elections, Abdul El-Sayed ally and progressive Twitch streamer Hasan Piker apparently has a problem with people trying to get Jewish voters to support the Michigan Senate candidate.

Advertisement

One would think every vote would count in such a tight race. But Piker decided to crash out during a livestream late this week, comparing outreach to Jewish voters in Michigan to “going to that like Klan KKK neighborhood to stump for like a Black candidate.”

🚨🚨 Abdul El-Sayed surrogate Hasan Piker crashes out over El-Sayed’s canvassers knocking doors in West Bloomfield, Michigan. Piker compares it to “going to that like Klan KKK neighborhood to stump for like a Black candidate.” “It’s racial supremacy. It’s Jewish supremacy. What do you think it is? Yeah, clip it and post it.” Piker, a dual citizen who grew up in Turkey, then rages at a Jewish Democrat in Oakland County who says she is voting for Mike Rogers: “If it’s so dangerous, go live in Israel… You fucking idiot. You fucking moron… You fucking psycho.” — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) October 30, 2026

"This has got to be the wildest door-knocking operation of all time," Piker said. "Trying to get perhaps the most Zionist district in the country, well, not the most, but one of the more Zionist wealthy districts in the country to vote for a Muslim anti-Zionist. Brave soldiers, all of them. Thank god they don't probably own any guns, you know?"

"This is the equivalent, straight up, look, I don't think this is insensitive to say, this is the equivalent of going to that Klan KKK neighborhood to stomp for a black candidate who's running expressly on a pro-miscegenation campaign or something, to abolish anti-miscegenation laws," he added before joking that his comments would be “clipped” to make him look bad.

At one point, the video Piker was watching featured a Jewish voter with a “Democrats for Mike Rogers” sign outside her home. She explained that the issue of Israel mattered deeply to her, particularly as a safe haven for Jews.

Piker didn’t take too kindly to that.

"Having a safe haven is crucial for Jews? Piker asked. "You live in Oakland. Like, look at how beautiful your neighborhood is. What are you talking about having a safe haven? You would never live in Israel. You're never going to live in Israel. You don't like living in Israel. Even the thought of it disgusts you. Okay. You kind of feel grossed out by your immediate relatives that live there because you're like, I don't really understand it. They're kind of strange. Whatever. Maybe we'll go visit Tel Aviv in the summer. And then you sit here in Oakland County and you're like, oh, my God, we need a safe haven. Oh, really? If it's so dangerous, go live in Israel. Oh, you won't? Oh, you won't. Oh, you'd never do that. That's interesting."

His rant went on, but it exposed the contempt behind his politics. Progressives like Piker, and the Democrats who support them and refuse to disavow them, treat voters exactly like this. Not one toe can be out of line, and if it is, they aren’t interested in changing your mind. They expect you to fall in line.

Advertisement

If this is any preview of how progressive Democrats who support Piker would govern, it is with an iron fist, exercising power and authority as they see fit, with no regard for voters who disagree. This is what defines Piker, and this is what El-Sayed has refused to disavow.

Republicans, meanwhile, are happy to embrace voters like that Jewish Democrat, listen to their concerns, and try to earn their support even when they disagree. Piker would rather attack those voters than hear them out. Democrats shouldn’t be surprised when those voters take their support elsewhere.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Townhall VIP. Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.