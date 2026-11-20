Republican Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (FL-27) has an amnesty bill, the Dignity Act, that could be revived next year. It’s not dying right now. Instead, the legislation seems to be gaining traction. She denies it’s an amnesty bill. It’s what it is, lady. Don’t be fooled by the mandatory E-Verify provisions and boosts in border security funding. All good things, but then there’s the amnesty part [emphasis mine] (via The Blaze):

Salazar — who attacked President Donald Trump in September, claiming his "immigration enforcement efforts have gone too far" — said in a statement on Monday, "Sixteen more Members of Congress are joining an effort that has been growing all year, both on Capitol Hill and across the country."

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The so-called Dignidad Act would, among other things, mainly affect illegal aliens who have been "continuously physically present" in the U.S. since Jan. 1, 2021, shielding most of them from deportation and providing them with employment and travel authorization so long as they are not felons and agree to pay a small "restitution payment," submit to background checks, and provide biometric data.

In addition to helping millions of illegal aliens further displace American labor and providing a pathway for DACA recipients to secure permanent residency, Salazar's bill would also permit the Department of Homeland Security to terminate or avoid initiating deportation proceedings against illegal aliens who have a U.S. citizen parent, spouse, or child.

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Texas Rep. Brandon Gill noted in April, "Make no mistake about it: The so-called 'Dignity Act' is amnesty. It gives amnesty to any illegal alien that crossed the border before 2021, any illegal married to a U.S. citizen, and also massively expands visas — including permanent residence for F-1 international students.

"It would bring mass deportations to an essential halt as illegal aliens flood the courts with their 'dignity' claims whether they're eligible or not," continued Gill. "Any Republican supporting this is supporting amnesty and betraying the voters that elected them."

Utah Sen. Mike Lee emphasized that "amnesty" — which he defined as "any law or policy that gives illegal immigrants the right to remain in the U.S.— in spite of, and in many ways because of, their illegal status" — is exactly what this bill delivers.