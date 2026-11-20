Wisconsin's nine-day gun deer season is one of the state's biggest annual outdoor traditions, but behind it are massive economic and conservation benefits. But with a Democrat trifecta set to rule Madison in January, could this be one of the last seasons the state sees?

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It's possible if the Democrats push their radical gun-control agenda on the state. In the past, they've pushed gun-ban bills that target the most popular hunting rifles and almost all of the ammo used to hunt deer.

As Wisconsin's gun deer season begins this weekend, it's worth noting that the Democrats who will soon control state government have in the recent past introduced bills that would ban some of the most popular hunting rifles and nearly all ammo used to hunt deer, prohibit hunting… pic.twitter.com/qaPdWWhoAZ — The Heartland Post (@HeartlandPostWI) November 19, 2026

Here's more from The Heartland Post:

For years, Republican majorities have blocked numerous proposals from Democrat lawmakers that would impose new restrictions on firearms, ammunition, and gun owners, including measures that would directly impact Wisconsin’s deer hunters. With a Democrat trifecta looming, gun deer season could look a lot different when Wisconsin’s blaze orange army returns to the woods in November 2027. Here’s a look at some of the proposals Wisconsin Democrats have introduced over the years that could change the way Wisconsinites hunt.

The outlet notes that the 2017 Democrat bill that would have implemented a sweeping ban on semiautomatic firearms, Senate Bill 350, wanted to make the purchase, possession, transportation, and transfer of a semiautomatic firearm a felony punishable by up to six years behind bars. This includes "Browning BAR, Remington 7400, Remington 742 Woodsmaster, and Ruger Mini-14, along with the AR-15," according to The Heartland Post, all of which are popular hunting rifles.

Governor-elect David Crowley was one of the co-sponsors of that legislation.

The Democrat Assembly Bill 1052 would also prohibit the sale, purchase, transportation, manufacture, and possession of "large capacity" magazines — those capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition. Crowley supported this proposal, too, which would result in up to nine months in jail and a $10,000 fine. A separate bill, Assembly Bill 1042, wants to sentence anyone who owns a magazine capable of holding 10 or more rounds to six years in prison.

The Heartland Post also notes Democrats targeted hollow-point bullets, introducing legislation in 2013 that would ban its sale and possession. That bill would also have banned "any bullet that expands or flattens easily in the human body" and "any bullet with a hard envelope that does not entirely cover the core of the bullet."

That's essentially all commonly used ammunition. Assembly Bill 221 would make purchasing or possessing that ammunition punishable by six years in prison.

While the legislation includes an exemption for hunters, they would need permission from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to use that ammunition.

On top of all that, the Democrats have proposed legislation that would prohibit hunting in Wisconsin's state parks. Hunters are allowed to do so now, during established hunting seasons and within DNR regulations. Senate Bill 775, introduced in 2017, would end that.

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This year, the gun deer hunting season starts tomorrow and runs through November 29. From 2020 to 2024, the state averaged roughly 647,000 deer hunters annually. The DNR says recreational hunting is its primary tool for managing deer populations in the state, helping protect trees and agriculture, reduce deer-vehicle collisions, limit transmission of diseases like chronic wasting disease, and protect biodiversity in vegetation and other wildlife species.

Approximately 95 percent of Wisconsin's Wildlife Management Program funding comes from hunting, fishing, and trapping license revenue and the federal excise taxes on firearms and ammunition.

Hunting also generates an estimated $2.5 billion for the state across all hunting activities, not just the gun deer season. This includes licenses, equipment, lodging, and meals, impacting especially the smaller towns where hunters travel for deer and other game.

Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their extreme gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

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