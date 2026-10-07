Too Little, Too Late: Abdul El-Sayed Tries to Distance His Campaign From Hasan Piker

The bromance is over. Democrat Abdul El-Sayed has decided now, less than a month before the midterms, that he should probably distance himself from the unofficial Democrat Party spokesman Hasan Piker. Piker, who made a name for himself saying America deserved 9/11, that Hamas was justified in raping Israelis on October 7, 2023, and who championed Maoist-style punishments — including imprisonment — for his political opponents, campaigned with El-Sayed.

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Abdul was once even asked about Piker's radical statements, and he refused to condemn or distance himself from them at the time. El-Sayed and his campaign clearly agreed with Piker's rhetoric and liked the clout and campaign cash Pike was bringing in. But most Americans recoil when they hear someone say our country is worse than Al Qaeda, and it turns out aligning himself with Piker has harmed El-Sayed's Senate campaign.

Now that votes are on the line, El-Sayed is finally trying to put some daylight between himself and Piker.

“El-Sayed recently called Piker and warned his rhetoric was costing El-Sayed votes, asking him to stop” https://t.co/YGNvVM5ORz — Bill Scher (@billscher) October 7, 2026

Here's more:

El-Sayed says he’s been pressured to modulate his positions since he beat the more moderate Stevens in the August primary, though he insists he will not. But he talks less about the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, which spent $33 million through its super PAC trying to defeat him, and sticks more to frustration over high prices for ground beef, gas and healthcare. El-Sayed has quietly made one concession: He distanced himself from Hasan Piker after campaigning through the end of the primary with the streamer, who’s said that Jews who keep supporting Israel should worry about their safety and that America is “pound for pound” worse than Al-Qaeda. El-Sayed recently called Piker and warned his rhetoric was costing El-Sayed votes, asking him to stop, according to two people El-Sayed told about the conversation. Piker did not respond to requests for comment.

Here's the important take away from this: El-Sayed didn't distance himself from Piker because of the abhorrent, false, and vile things Piker has said and believes. El-Sayed is only doing this to save his failing Senate campaign, which means he still agrees that Americans deserved 9/11, that rape and sexual violence are acceptable forms of "resistance," and that our country is worse than Al Qaeda — a literal terrorist organization.

I hope he loses. Nothing matters more than keeping radical Islamist out of senate



He hates Jews . No wonder many Jewish leaders refuse to endorse him



He thinks he wins Muslim vote by 99-1 margins so he really does not care about dip in black votes — Indian American Voice (@Freespeech212) October 7, 2026

El-Sayed says he'll win by seven. The polls and his own campaign's behavior (Barack Obama is going to campaign for him) show he doesn't believe that.

why would he call an unknown “streamer from California”? — Nick (@Nickster0188) October 7, 2026

To play dumb and lie about knowing Piker.

woof, this defensiveness: “I could spend all of my time with any one community and it probably wouldn’t be enough. And that’s perfectly fair. People deserve a US senator who’s going to show up and listen, but I’ve showed up and listened.” — Natalie Jackson (@nataliemj10) October 7, 2026

He's incredibly sensitive and defensive.

Oh, so he has the “streamer from California’s” number. Of course he does—he called him up & invited him to campaign in Michigan five times. And notice the problem isn’t the vile, anti-America, pro-terrorism rhetoric itself. It’s far worse than that: It’s costing Adbul votes! https://t.co/wYZblCM4jc — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 7, 2026

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The self-serving nature of this "concession" is revealing, isn't it?

Notice the consideration here isn’t to dissociate or challenge the indefensible rhetoric, but to stop him from being so open about their odious views until after the election to help mislead voters. https://t.co/A98Dz4d6KS — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 7, 2026

All Abdul El-Sayed does is lie to voters. He lies about private insurance and Medicare for All. He lies about his citizenship in Egypt. He lies about his relationship with Hasan Piker. His campaign is nothing but lies and Michiganders need to see through it.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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