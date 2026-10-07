DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Too Little, Too Late: Abdul El-Sayed Tries to Distance His Campaign From Hasan Piker

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 07, 2026 1:00 PM
Advertisement
Too Little, Too Late: Abdul El-Sayed Tries to Distance His Campaign From Hasan Piker
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

The bromance is over. Democrat Abdul El-Sayed has decided now, less than a month before the midterms, that he should probably distance himself from the unofficial Democrat Party spokesman Hasan Piker. Piker, who made a name for himself saying America deserved 9/11, that Hamas was justified in raping Israelis on October 7, 2023, and who championed Maoist-style punishments — including imprisonment — for his political opponents, campaigned with El-Sayed. 

Advertisement

Abdul was once even asked about Piker's radical statements, and he refused to condemn or distance himself from them at the time. El-Sayed and his campaign clearly agreed with Piker's rhetoric and liked the clout and campaign cash Pike was bringing in. But most Americans recoil when they hear someone say our country is worse than Al Qaeda, and it turns out aligning himself with Piker has harmed El-Sayed's Senate campaign.

Now that votes are on the line, El-Sayed is finally trying to put some daylight between himself and Piker.

Here's more:

El-Sayed says he’s been pressured to modulate his positions since he beat the more moderate Stevens in the August primary, though he insists he will not. But he talks less about the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, which spent $33 million through its super PAC trying to defeat him, and sticks more to frustration over high prices for ground beef, gas and healthcare.

El-Sayed has quietly made one concession: He distanced himself from Hasan Piker after campaigning through the end of the primary with the streamer, who’s said that Jews who keep supporting Israel should worry about their safety and that America is “pound for pound” worse than Al-Qaeda. El-Sayed recently called Piker and warned his rhetoric was costing El-Sayed votes, asking him to stop, according to two people El-Sayed told about the conversation. Piker did not respond to requests for comment.

Recommended
Troy Jackson Lost Big in Last Night's Debate With Susan Collins Amy Curtis I'm Shocked a Liberal Magazine Published This Piece About the Cornell Case Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Here's the important take away from this: El-Sayed didn't distance himself from Piker because of the abhorrent, false, and vile things Piker has said and believes. El-Sayed is only doing this to save his failing Senate campaign, which means he still agrees that Americans deserved 9/11, that rape and sexual violence are acceptable forms of "resistance," and that our country is worse than Al Qaeda — a literal terrorist organization.

El-Sayed says he'll win by seven. The polls and his own campaign's behavior (Barack Obama is going to campaign for him) show he doesn't believe that.

To play dumb and lie about knowing Piker.

He's incredibly sensitive and defensive.

Advertisement

The self-serving nature of this "concession" is revealing, isn't it?

All Abdul El-Sayed does is lie to voters. He lies about private insurance and Medicare for All. He lies about his citizenship in Egypt. He lies about his relationship with Hasan Piker. His campaign is nothing but lies and Michiganders need to see through it.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | DEMOCRAT PARTY | MICHIGAN | TERRORISM
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Troy Jackson Lost Big in Last Night's Debate With Susan Collins

Troy Jackson Lost Big in Last Night's Debate With Susan Collins

Amy Curtis
I'm Shocked a Liberal Magazine Published This Piece About the Cornell Case

I'm Shocked a Liberal Magazine Published This Piece About the Cornell Case

Matt Vespa
Trump Has Reset the Strategic Chessboard and People Are Blackpilling?

Trump Has Reset the Strategic Chessboard and People Are Blackpilling?

Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos