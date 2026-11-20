The science is not there, whatever the credentialed class tells you.

One is always welcome to write me off as a crank. I have been called worse in my life. But just for a formal disclaimer prior to this article. I have a Bachelor's degree in Biochemical Sciences, Magna cum Laude from Harvard and a Ph.D. cum Laude in Biochemistry from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. My undergraduate work involved reaction kinetics of one of the first human-mutated enzymes, while graduate studies involved structure-function relations of an enzyme, UDP-galactose-4-epimerase. Yes, that was its name, and it was amazing.

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Evolutionary biologists should all go into magic. They always start with the assumption that evolution is true and then use this “fact” to prove whatever they are trying to claim. They never actually show that evolution is scientifically sound via lab experiments or the discovery of transitional species as fossils. Evolution is true, shut up — otherwise, you must be an idiot. I don’t mind being called an idiot as long as the truth is on my side.

Evolution makes some extraordinary assumptions that fly in the face of biological reality. If one looks at the cellular components of “related species” on an “evolutionary tree”, he can compare proteins and their gene sequences from the supposedly close species. And what he often finds, beyond some similarity in protein structures, is some noteworthy differences in both gene and protein/enzyme sequences. We know that there are single base mutations in DNA that can lead to debilitating diseases ranging from sickle-cell anemia to many cancers. One single base, out of 3 billion base pairs in our total DNA, changes, and the resulting protein no longer works right. The defective cancer protein is always in an “on” state and thus causes cells to divide out of any relationship to bodily need. Yet, evolutionists want us to believe that thousands of such bases could be changed wholesale and not only did everything work out alright but the new species actually got a better version of the old protein. They will claim that those poor creatures that made unfortunate changes are no longer with us. But voila, two hundred bases could change for Protein X between species A and B, and what do you know, Protein X works perfectly in both. Rubbish. Massive, random DNA changes coming out okay: never seen in a lab.

Just as the folks who tried to build the Tower of Babel did, much of modern man’s time is spent trying to get out from under God. All of the left’s programs, such as “trans” nonsense and erasing traditional families, are their attempt to get rid of God and His world. But there is a problem. Humans have around 30 trillion cells, enough DNA to go to the moon and back thousands of times, and enzymes that can perform cellular reactions at the rate of thousands per second. How did all of these things come about? A religious person says that God made it so and then goes out for lunch. The one who wishes to get God out of the rearview mirror begins a long and tortuous program of hand-waving. Where did the original mass for the universe come from? Dunno. How did atoms get together to make big chemicals like DNA? Dunno. Why did the bigger chemicals put a fat membrane around themselves to make the first functional cell? Dunno. How did early nucleic acids work without proteins, or how were there complex proteins without nucleic acid instructions? Dunno. How does DNA go through massive change to go from bacterium to man without things going south? Really dunno.

When COVID was all the rage, we spoke a lot about RNA. RNA and DNA are from the same class of chemicals (nucleic acids), but they have decidedly different roles in our cells. DNA is generally the repository of the information for the cell to make proteins and enzymes (proteins that can perform catalytic chemical reactions). There are different types of RNA, including “tRNA,” which is short for transfer RNA. It is an extremely interesting molecule. tRNA molecules are big, but they have two key business ends. At one end, they have three bases that allow them to identify a piece of “mRNA” (messenger RNA) used to construct a new protein molecule. On the other end, it holds a single amino acid, one of the 20 we need to make the proteins our bodies require. The amino acid at one end has to be the right one for the three-base “anticodon” at the other end. Any mix-up and we’re toast. Yet, how did the right amino acids get loaded onto the proper tRNA molecules? Our lazy experts would once again wave their hands and say that anything with the wrong arrangement died and is no longer around. But how did some amino acid, say glycine, know that it should be paired with the tRNA anticodon CCA? Now take this conundrum and multiply by a thousand, and one understands that invoking God makes more sense than endlessly shrugging shoulders and saying, “Trust me.”

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The superficial argument for evolution involves a simple truth and a wrong explanation. Let’s say that all cells need to convert one molecule to another. When one studies the enzyme that does the reaction, one sees that the “active site” for the enzyme for every species studied looks nearly identical. And often that is true. But the idea that the active sites are “conserved” is about as convincing as someone going back a thousand years and finding doors in Russia and Africa with doorknobs and hinges and concluding that the Russian doors “evolved” from the African doors, while in reality they have nothing to do with one another. The form worked, and it was applied everywhere. If God finds a perfect molecular architecture for doing a reaction, why wouldn’t He use it everywhere? The problem for the evolutionists is that they can’t explain massive changes in structure away from the active site. They write it off as just noise. Balderdash.

The implications of evolution are that the Creation story in Genesis is one big fable. The problem for society is that the same book that describes God making the world is the same one telling us not to kill or steal. Once one has thrown out the Divine explanation for hocus-pocus science, then he has also thrown out the moral underpinnings of society. It is no surprise that our world is becoming coarser and that previously successful societies tended to be more religious. Look at the downward trajectory of Europe, where religious affiliation is going down the drain. The rise of Muslims in the West is in part due to Christians not feeling that their cultures are worth protecting and saving. Poland and Hungary understood the risks of uncontrolled immigration and were the only ones not to allow it. The EU made their lives hell for their self-preservation.

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People never say that they believe in gravity but always say that they believe in evolution. Personally, I don’t think that the science matches the claims. Yes, there are many similarities, but unless you can either show how one came from the other or reproduce the same effect in a lab, you are merely conjecturing. Evolution is a convenient way to get God out of the discussion. I don’t believe that it truly reflects how the plethora of species we have came into existence. At Harvard, we made a very conservative change in my undergraduate enzyme. Activity dropped by 3,000-fold. E. coli bacteria could barely grow with the mutated enzyme because it was so poor at doing its required reaction. Make massive changes in DNA and expect an improvement? You can believe in evolution. You can also believe in the tooth fairy.

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