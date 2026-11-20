As we all know, the Democratic Party wants to abolish the Electoral College (EC). They might make a big push in the next two years to do so, and it is not impossible that they will succeed. Most Americans are totally clueless about why our Founders established the Electoral College, a matter I will fully discuss in part two of this series. The Democrats are trying to make it all about “democracy” now — which, in one sense, it is, and they might be able to demagogue enough people into abolishing the EC.

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Technically, since the Electoral College is part of the election process and ensconced in the Constitution, the Democrats would need a constitutional amendment to abolish it. Technically. In this regard, the problem for them is that they would need 38 states to ratify the amendment, and they almost assuredly don’t have that many at present, and it will probably be several years, at best, before they could muster that number. Most Southern and Western states (minus the Left Coast) would not go for the abolition of the EC by constitutional amendment. So, the Democrats have decided to try an end run around the EC.

They have created this monstrosity called the “National Popular Vote Interstate Compact.” This thing has been around for well over a decade now, and it might be gaining steam. The idea is to find a way to elect the president by popular vote and bypass the EC (if it can’t be eradicated by constitutional amendment). What the NPVIC says is that any state would give all its electoral votes to the candidate who received the most national popular votes, even if that candidate did not win that state’s popular vote. For example, if candidate “A” won the national popular vote, he would get all of a state’s electoral votes even if candidate “B” actually won the state’s popular vote. The state’s “electors” would then be required to vote for candidate “A” when the Electoral College voted on the president. If enough states adopt the NPVIC, the Electoral College, as constitutionally construed, would be negated and bypassed.

So far, 18 states, all (unsurprisingly) very blue, and representing 222 electoral votes, have joined this compact. The newly elected Democrat governor of Nevada, Aaron Ford, hopes to get his state to enact the NPVIC. He has said that the Electoral College must go because it has “racist underpinnings,” and “not only for that reason but because we’ve seen several times now the person who wins the popular vote not win [the presidency] because of the Electoral College.” The Democrats will push this “national popular vote” thing — “the people should decide by popular vote who the president will be.” That’s the approach they are going to hammer — and already are, and it will persuade millions of Americans who, as I said, have absolutely no idea why the Founding Fathers established the Electoral College. And the Left isn’t going to tell them; that’s for sure.

I don’t know if Aaron Ford is just ignorant, or if he is being dishonest in what he said. To claim the EC had “racist underpinnings” is utterly ridiculous historically (but he’s a Democrat and, of course, for Democrats, everything they don’t like is “racist”), and when he said that several times the person who won the popular vote wasn’t elected president because of the Electoral College, he shows total ignorance of why our Founders established the EC, or, if he does know, he’s being very disingenuous. My guess is, like most Americans, he just doesn’t know the first thing about what our Founders did, or why.

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There have indeed been five instances in American history (1824, 1876, 1888, 2000, and 2016) when the person who received the most popular votes did not become president because an opponent won the Electoral College vote (or, in 1824, a vote in the House of Representatives, which chooses the president if no candidate wins in the EC). Note especially the dates above — among them 2000, when Al Gore won the popular vote, but George Bush became president, and 2016, when Hillary Clinton received more popular votes than Donald Trump (maybe). The latter, especially, sticks in Democrats' craw. Trump did get more popular votes in 2024 than Kamala Harris, but under a “election by popular vote” system, Hillary would have won in 2016. The Democrats, of course, want to, and will when they can, invite millions more illegals into the country, give them amnesty and citizenship as soon as possible, and thus the right to vote. To Democrats, the abolition (or bypassing) of the Electoral College, and a president elected solely by national popular vote, would put them in power as far into the future as foreseeable. And, if they have their way on the EC, immigration, and amnesty, they are probably right about that. America would become a one-party, totalitarian state.

One reason our Founders established the Electoral College was to prevent totalitarianism in America. My next article in this series will explain exactly what they did, and why.

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Neither “Mark It Down!” Substack (mklewis929.substack.com) nor “Mark It Down! Bible Substack” (mklbibless.substack.com) are backing down due to recent happenings. Indeed, I’m doubling down. Subscribe to both. Return to American greatness in my Old West novels, available on Amazon and Kindle: "Whitewater," "River Bend," "Return to River Bend," "Allie’s Dilemma," and "Kendrick and other stories." Follow me on X: @thailandmkl

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