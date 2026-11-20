A groundbreaking pancreatic cancer drug that was approved by the FDA earlier this year has once again shown its worth in a clinical trial.

In a phase I/II trial, 61 patients who had been recently diagnosed with advanced metastatic pancreatic cancer were given both chemotherapy and a once-daily pill called daraxonrasib, according to the BBC and other outlets.

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The patients were followed for about 18 months, and the results were staggering. In 90 percent of patients, tumors stopped their growth; about 60 percent experienced tumor shrinking; and in approximately 8 percent of patients, tumors were no longer detectable on CT scans.

Cancer Research UK’s Dr. Sam Godfrey noted the need for longer trials and follow-ups: “Cancer can come back and even if scans show there is no sign of it, you don't necessarily know you are cancer-free until more time has passed.”

"These results raise the exciting possibility that this breakthrough could eventually pave the way for treating other cancers that carry Kras gene mutations. More trials are now needed before this treatment can be assessed for use on the NHS and despite this advance, pancreatic cancer survival is still very low," Cancer Research UK’s CEO Michelle Mitchell said.

Put very simply, the drug works by attaching itself like glue to a protein called RAS, which in the majority of pancreatic cancer patients is stuck in the “on” position, causing tumors to grow. This kind of pancreatic cancer has been notoriously difficult to treat because RAS has a smooth surface, making it nearly impossible for drugs to grab onto it.

It should be noted that this is a small trial and more study needs to be conducted.

According to the National Cancer Institute, pancreatic cancer accounts for a little over three percent of all new cancer cases in the United States annually, but it causes more than eight percent of cancer deaths. The five-year survival rate is 13.7 percent overall, and just 3.4 percent for pancreatic cancer that has metastasized to other parts of the body.

Daraxonrasib was in the news in August when the FDA approved its use for certain people with metastatic pancreatic cancer. It was also made more well known after former Nebraska Republican Sen. Ben Sasse started taking it for his stage 4 metastatic pancreatic cancer.

UC Health said of Sasse’s treatment: "Sasse called daraxonrasib a 'miracle drug’ during a number of media interviews this spring, noting that his tumor volume has shrunk by 76% since he began taking the drug.”

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