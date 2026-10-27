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Right-Wing Brazilian Presidential Candidate Reportedly Flees Brazil Amid Calls for His Arrest

Dmitri Bolt Follow @_bolt_dmitri
Oct 27, 2026 1:45 PM
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Right-Wing Brazilian Presidential Candidate Reportedly Flees Brazil Amid Calls for His Arrest
AP Photo/Eraldo Peres

Right-wing presidential candidate Flávio Bolsonaro has reportedly fled Brazil following his surprise defeat over the weekend to incumbent left-wing President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, despite expectations of a broader right-wing sweep. His reported departure came just a day after Lula’s government demanded that he surrender his passport and prevented him from leaving the country, amid discussions among left-wing government officials about imprisoning their political opponent.

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According to Latin American News, Bolsonaro crossed into Argentina before boarding a private flight bound for the United States. That account remains unconfirmed by independent reporting.

On Monday, Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered Bolsonaro to surrender his passports within 24 hours and barred him from leaving the country amid a money-laundering investigation. Bolsonaro denies wrongdoing and called the order an “attempt at intimidation.” 

Bolsonaro’s father, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, is currently under house arrest over an alleged attempt to overturn Lula’s 2022 election victory, a case dogged by questions about whether it represents legitimate accountability or the use of the courts to sideline a political rival.

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"This morning, I went to visit my father. As you know, he's in home arrest. And when I was leaving, Lula's Federal Police was at his house's door, and in the middle of the street, I was asked to hand over my passports, and I'm also forbidden to leave the country," Bolsonaro said in a video posted to social media according to a translation. "Alexandre de Moraes' decision was based on a speech by Eduardo on October 23, that I should leave the country if I lost the election. I never said that. Is that a reason to take my passport? Is that justice?"

"And more, this decision was made on Sunday night, right after the announcement of the election result. Think about it. If I had won the elections, would the same thing have happened? Flávio Bolsonaro elected. Would this Federal Police be in the same way, intimidating me in the middle of the street? This is a sign that our democracy has failed. It was a decision made according to the election result. It's a political issue. It can't be like this. I never thought about leaving the country. I'm going to hand over my passports and I'm going to defend this abomination, which is a clear attempt to intimidate me. But no one is going to shut me up."

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News Topics ARGENTINA | BRAZIL | LATIN AMERICA
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