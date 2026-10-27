Right-Wing Brazilian Presidential Candidate Reportedly Flees Brazil Amid Calls for His Arrest

Right-wing presidential candidate Flávio Bolsonaro has reportedly fled Brazil following his surprise defeat over the weekend to incumbent left-wing President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, despite expectations of a broader right-wing sweep. His reported departure came just a day after Lula’s government demanded that he surrender his passport and prevented him from leaving the country, amid discussions among left-wing government officials about imprisoning their political opponent.

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According to Latin American News, Bolsonaro crossed into Argentina before boarding a private flight bound for the United States. That account remains unconfirmed by independent reporting.

Latin American news is reporting that Flavio Bolsonaro has escaped Brazil. Crossed the border to Argentina and took a private flight to the United States. — Daniel Di Martino (@DanielDiMartino) October 27, 2026

On Monday, Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered Bolsonaro to surrender his passports within 24 hours and barred him from leaving the country amid a money-laundering investigation. Bolsonaro denies wrongdoing and called the order an “attempt at intimidation.”

Bolsonaro’s father, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, is currently under house arrest over an alleged attempt to overturn Lula’s 2022 election victory, a case dogged by questions about whether it represents legitimate accountability or the use of the courts to sideline a political rival.

Brazilian authorities and media are trying to find out where Flavio Bolsonaro is. Brazil's notorious authoritarian Judge Alexandre de Moraes -- before the votes were counted -- already had an order prepared to seize Bolsonaro's passports and bar him from leaving the country even though **he's been charged with no crime** (there are various pending financial investigations). Moraes signed the order barring Bolsonaro from leaving Brazil SEVEN MINUTES after Lula was declared the winner on Sunday night. A media outlet in Argentina this morning reported that Bolsonaro entered Argentina to fly to the US. His friends and allies deny this, but Flavio could easily just appear in Brazil or even by video and has not done so. Argentina is being sketchy, evasive and somewhat uncooperative with Brazil's federal police (Lula and Milei are obviously not allies). Whatever else is true, it is not exactly a sign of a healthy, normal or functioning democracy when the candidate who narrowly loses a presidential race -- and concedes defeat -- is suddenly barred from leaving the country by a Supreme Court Judge now globally notorious for censoring, imprisoning and otherwise persecuting his critics and opponents of Lula's government. It is also worth noting that Bolsonaro's party dominates the Senate, having run on a vow to impeach Moraes, and this is seen by many as a kind of leverage/hostage ploy by Moraes to cling to power. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 27, 2026

Flávio Bolsonaro failed to surrender his passports by a court-imposed deadline on Tuesday. The order, issued by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes amid a money laundering investigation, also bars him from leaving Brazil. Federal Police are investigating whether Bolsonaro, who lost Sunday's presidential election to Lula, fled to Argentina. Authorities have yet to confirm any border crossing, while Bolsonaro has denied plans to leave the country. — Clash Report (@clashreport) October 27, 2026

"This morning, I went to visit my father. As you know, he's in home arrest. And when I was leaving, Lula's Federal Police was at his house's door, and in the middle of the street, I was asked to hand over my passports, and I'm also forbidden to leave the country," Bolsonaro said in a video posted to social media according to a translation. "Alexandre de Moraes' decision was based on a speech by Eduardo on October 23, that I should leave the country if I lost the election. I never said that. Is that a reason to take my passport? Is that justice?"

"And more, this decision was made on Sunday night, right after the announcement of the election result. Think about it. If I had won the elections, would the same thing have happened? Flávio Bolsonaro elected. Would this Federal Police be in the same way, intimidating me in the middle of the street? This is a sign that our democracy has failed. It was a decision made according to the election result. It's a political issue. It can't be like this. I never thought about leaving the country. I'm going to hand over my passports and I'm going to defend this abomination, which is a clear attempt to intimidate me. But no one is going to shut me up."

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Flavio Bolsonaro denuncia que la dictadura de Lula le obliga a entregar su pasaporte y le prohíbe salir del país: “Nuestra democracia fracasó”. https://t.co/fy2i49Dvbr — España Actual (@esp_act_news) October 27, 2026

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