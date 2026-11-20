After more than a century, Central Park's horse-drawn carriages are coming to an end as Mayor Zohran Mamdani signs legislation banning the tradition. He vowed to do that and — unlike his promise to make buses free — actually kept his word. The ban goes into full effect in 2028.

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Mamdani officially bans horse carriages, ending century-old Central Park tradition https://t.co/XtYw9r4Q6h pic.twitter.com/dzueiqsIJd — New York Post (@nypost) November 19, 2026

Here's more:

Hizzoner signed the law in City Hall’s Blue Room Thursday morning in what was only his third public signing since taking office — flanked by Council Speaker Julie Menin (D-Manhattan) and former Mayor Bill de Blasio (D), who advocated for the change for years. The new legislation — dubbed Romanch’s Law in honor of the 18-year-old tourist killed in a Central Park carriage mishap earlier this year — ends the industry in 2028. “Our city has changed, and now it is time for our laws to change too. That is why today I am signing Romanch’s Law,” Mamdani said, adding, “legislation that will phase horse carriages out of New York City once and for all by June 1st, 2028.”

Unsurprisingly, the Transportation Workers Union (TWU) — the influential labor union representing the carriage workers — filed a class-action suit against the ban. The law reportedly had a stipulation that City Hall would help the 200-plus industry workers find jobs. Now the administration is offering "buy-backs" for medallions and other stipends for drivers.

"That plan will include medallion buybacks for owners, a stipend for drivers and stable hands to attend workforce training and career development classes, as well as career counseling and entrepreneurship support," Mamdani said. "And as we hammer out the plan’s details, we will work directly with horse carriage workers to incorporate their feedback at every step of this process."

"This bill is an unconstitutional abomination," said TWU International President John Samuelsen. "It strips horse-carriage owners of the city-issued medallions that they purchased for hundreds of thousands of dollars – without mandating or guaranteeing compensation."

Samuelsen notes the legislation prevents drivers from selling the horses and carriages to other operators in different cities or states.

Hey guys, when the horses inevitably get put down because of this, make sure you're ready with that one Mamdani picture. https://t.co/47WVGqt4xo — Reddit Lies (@reddit_lies) November 19, 2026

That, sadly, will likely happen.

Little by little, over time, the old traditions are banned “for the common good.” https://t.co/mKi4GNKQN6 — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) November 19, 2026

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The destruction of our culture and traditions is the point.

Slowly, strategically, systematically ending all American traditions. That’s all that matters to them. The frog is starting to boil. Are you ready to push back yet? https://t.co/ozjbVct4hI pic.twitter.com/gcF2H2WSGA — Frontierism (@frontierism) November 19, 2026

The longer people wait to push back, the harder the pushback will be.

Nothing the far left hates more than a longstanding tradition! https://t.co/w0Owc2B7pU — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) November 20, 2026

Socialists have to destroy traditions to rebuild their utopia.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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