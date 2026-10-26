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Brazil’s Left Celebrates Lula’s Presidential Victory As Calls to Jail His Political Opponent Erupt

Dmitri Bolt Follow @_bolt_dmitri
Oct 26, 2026 3:15 PM
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Brazil’s Left Celebrates Lula’s Presidential Victory As Calls to Jail His Political Opponent Erupt
AP Photo/Jorge Saenz

Over the weekend, Brazil’s presidential election ended not with the resounding right-wing victory many conservatives had anticipated over a left-wing establishment dogged by corruption scandals, but with incumbent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva defeating challenger Flávio Bolsonaro to secure a fourth term. The final tally was 51.8 percent to 48.2 percent. 

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But the result was more than a straightforward victory for the Left. Bolsonaro has since rejected the outcome, challenging a last-minute court order that extended voting by two hours and alleging that it's implementation unfairly benefited regions favorable to the incumbent. 

Left-wing figures in the United States and abroad have celebrated Lula’s “victory,” embracing a Brazilian president primarily for his open hostility towards President Trump. Less troubling to his admirers are his support for dictators abroad, his own anti-democratic tendencies, his preference for short-term left-wing economic fixes over long-term investment, and the corruption scandals that have dogged his political career.

Adding to those concerns about corruption and authoritarianism, a federal deputy allied with Lula has called for his right-wing challenger’s passport to be seized to prevent him from leaving the country, and for him to be jailed after challenging the election result. 

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It is unclear where Lula stands on the suggestion, but apparently calls to imprison a political opponent are no reason for the EU chief to reconsider congratulations. 

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What unfolds next in Brazil remains uncertain, but the result is a bitter setback for voters who believed their country was about to turn a corner.

It also raises questions for the Trump administration’s “Donroe Doctrine” and its push for governments in the Americas more closely aligned with Washington. For now, Lula’s victory leaves that ambition facing a formidable obstacle in Latin America’s largest country.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | BRAZIL | CORRUPTION | LATIN AMERICA | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
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