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Brazil's Federal Police Seize Flavio Bolsonaro's Passport Following Last Night's Electoral Result

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Oct 26, 2026 8:00 PM
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Brazil's Federal Police Seize Flavio Bolsonaro's Passport Following Last Night's Electoral Result
AP Photo/Eraldo Peres

Following his electoral “loss” in the Brazilian presidential election, conservative Flavio Bolsonaro has announced that authorities have seized his passport.

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The order to surrender the passport was reportedly issued by Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes. This decision followed a motion from Federal Deputy Duda Salabert, a prominent leftist. Salabert is further demanding Bolsonaro’s arrest.

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The Brazilian election has been heavily scrutinized following the South American state’s Supreme Court decision to extend voting hours in a fashion that allowed heavily incumbent President Lula da Silva-favored areas to remain open, but required Bolsonaro areas to remain closed. The result was so suspect that the New York Times reported that the result could be annulled and another run-off election may be required.

Bolsonaro, along with numerous members of his family, outperformed their leftist opposition heavily in the general election. Last night’s result showed a jaw-dropping swing toward da Silva that many are questioning the legitimacy of.

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News Topics BRAZIL | ELECTION INTEGRITY
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