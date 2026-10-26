Brazil's Federal Police Seize Flavio Bolsonaro's Passport Following Last Night's Electoral Result

Following his electoral “loss” in the Brazilian presidential election, conservative Flavio Bolsonaro has announced that authorities have seized his passport.

One day after Lula was declared the winner of Brazil's elections, his opponent -- Sen. Flavio Bolsonaro -- just had had his passport seized by the Federal Police. Theose police were sent by notorious tyrant Judge Alexandre de Moraes. What a lovely democratic image. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 26, 2026

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Flávio Bolsonaro: I was ordered to surrender my passports. I am prohibited from leaving the country. https://t.co/pXjuwOelR3 — Clash Report (@clashreport) October 26, 2026

The order to surrender the passport was reportedly issued by Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes. This decision followed a motion from Federal Deputy Duda Salabert, a prominent leftist. Salabert is further demanding Bolsonaro’s arrest.

🚨 JUST IN: Left-wing Brazil Federal Deputy Duda Salabert announces a motion to SEIZE right-wing Flavio Bolsonaro's passport and throw him in PRISON after Lula's fraudulent victory THIS IS INSANE!! This entity now wants to go full tyrant mode and make sure Bolsonaro pays for standing up to socialists. SALABERT: "I have just requested the seizure of Flávio Bolsonaro's passport. The next step for this criminal is to try to flee Brazil to avoid facing the various inquiries in his name. He needs to be arrested soon. We cannot allow him to join his brother in the U.S. to plot against national sovereignty!" Minutes after the race was called, Salabert also posted: "We won! Now it's prison for Flavio Bolsonaro!" First they lock out pro-Bolsonaro precincts at PM while extending voting in Lula strongholds Then Lula vows to "regulate" social media in his victory speech And now Lula's allies are already moving to confiscate the opposition candidate's passport and jail him 😠 PRAY FOR FLAVIO 🙏🏻 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 26, 2026

The Brazilian election has been heavily scrutinized following the South American state’s Supreme Court decision to extend voting hours in a fashion that allowed heavily incumbent President Lula da Silva-favored areas to remain open, but required Bolsonaro areas to remain closed. The result was so suspect that the New York Times reported that the result could be annulled and another run-off election may be required.

New York Times: Several Brazilian electoral lawyers say another vote may be required due to the unprecedented decision by Lula’s previous attorney turned Supreme Court judge to unilaterally extend voting hours https://t.co/UTS7OJhIA9 — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇫🇷🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) October 26, 2026

Bolsonaro, along with numerous members of his family, outperformed their leftist opposition heavily in the general election. Last night’s result showed a jaw-dropping swing toward da Silva that many are questioning the legitimacy of.

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