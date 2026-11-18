The Trump administration on Tuesday announced that it is cutting off Los Angeles from federal funding over its mishandling of funds.

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner announced that the city agreed to a settlement that would mean it surrenders about $150 million in federal funding and withdraws from HUD-funded programs by the end of 2027.

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“Under President Trump's leadership, HUD will fund results, not corruption and gross incompetence,” Turner said.

From The New York Post:

Los Angeles’ scandal-plagued homeless agency is getting the boot from federal funding after years of explosive fraud allegations, financial mismanagement and mounting questions about where millions in taxpayer dollars went. The Trump administration announced Monday that the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) has agreed to surrender control of roughly $150 million in federal funding and permanently exit HUD-funded programs by the end of 2027. “Under President Trump’s leadership, HUD will fund results, not corruption and gross incompetence,” Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner blasted. “Year after year, LAHSA funneled hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding to organizations with no oversight,” Turner said As reported by the California Post, the settlement follows years of troubling audits and allegations of financial mismanagement, including questions about whether taxpayers were footing the bill for empty hotel rooms.

Trump Admin cracks down on Gov. Newsom and Mayor Bass homeless grift.



LA’s top homeless agency cut off from $150M in federal funding after years of fraud allegations and spending scandals.



HUD Secretary Scott Turner says Trump administration will fund results, not corruption… https://t.co/RuGTumzASu pic.twitter.com/3TN4jGoPkz — Tom Moore (@junogsp7) November 17, 2026

In exchange for California’s concessions, HUD agreed not to pursue formal debarment, and LAHSA will remain financially responsible for past grant violations.

HUD’s case against the California agency is predicated on years of documented failures. LAHSA could not determine whether public money had been spent on vacant hotel rooms because the agency did not properly record when homeless residents left temporary motel housing in August 2023.

A November 2024 audit found that the agency improperly used government funding to cover services charged under another public contract before receiving the grant money intended to pay those costs.

It's official. Because of our lawsuit, LAHSA is ceasing operations and will no longer receive federal taxpayer funding. Los Angeles County will take over managing funds to combat homelessness, and we will monitor them closely. The days of funding fraud are over. https://t.co/EOp3RaNQ7m — F.A. United States Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) November 17, 2026

LAHSA failed to provide documentation verifying nearly 2,300 housing sites it was responsible for overseeing during a 2025 assessment. HUD accused the agency of falsely certifying compliance with conflict-of-interest safeguards despite lacking a written internal policy until September 2025. The agency's former chief executive resigned amid a controversy involving more than $2 million in federal funding committed to an organization employing her husband.

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This development marks the end of a five-month battle. HUD suspended LAHSA in June in an action by the administration’s Homelessness Fraud and Corruption Task Force.

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