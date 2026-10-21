Conservative Guest Causes Liberals on CNN Panel to Lose Their Minds Over Ilhan Omar Remarks

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) is under investigation for immigration fraud, and it’s not been the best week for the outspoken leftist terrorist sympathizer. The running joke that she married her brother might not be a joke anymore; federal agents have obtained DNA evidence. The initial report said investigators were dumpster diving for it — that’s not the case. Federal agents also executed a search warrant last week at her D.C. residence, where they seized her passport, computer, and phone. A Democratic judge signed off on the warrant, ending the political persecution narrative. This probe into Omar’s immigration status also began under Joe Biden.

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All of this was rehashed by conservative commentator Jason Rantz, but liberal podcaster Leigh McGowan couldn’t handle it. Walking into a buzzsaw here. Some politicians must be investigated, but others, Democrats, cannot. That’s the main point here, and it’s insane.

.@JasonRantz with a reality check after Leigh McGowan suggests Trump will start siccing the Justice Department on any naturalized citizens who criticize him https://t.co/tlMrrk6rRT — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 21, 2026

What a mess..... https://t.co/ER0bMzWEZf — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 21, 2026

The irony is that if Democrats gain power again, this is exactly what they’re going to do to us. We already have Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) saying we should take legal measures to target Trump officials. They’re already telling us what they’re going to do.

So, it's not surprising that the liberals on this panel are peak idiocy here.

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