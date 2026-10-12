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Zohran Mamdani's Pied-À-Terre Tax Is in Some Serious Trouble

Dmitri Bolt Follow @_bolt_dmitri
Oct 12, 2026 1:00 PM
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Zohran Mamdani's Pied-À-Terre Tax Is in Some Serious Trouble
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Zohran Mamdani’s pied-à-terre tax may already be on the ropes. More than half of those who have appealed to have their properties to be exempted from the tax have won, with more applications coming in and more approvals expected. That threatens to punch a sizable hole in the more than $500 million Mayor Mamdani originally projected the tax would generate.

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According to the New York City Department of Finance, exemption applications had reached 10,000 by the end of last week, out of the purported 17,000 expected to be subject to the tax. Of those applications, 5,700 had already been approved.

The Mamdani administration initially sent roughly 17,000 letters to homeowners expected to face the tax on second or luxury homes. But the socialist administration overshot its initial rollout. The city now estimates that only between 10,000 to 13,000 homeowners are likely to be affected. With 10,000 exemption applications already filed, most of those potentially subject to the tax have sought a way out, leaving Mamdani’s already controversial plan with plenty of resistance and a shrinking pool of potential taxpayers.

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“I think the bigger fiscal question is whether the city’s $500 million revenue estimate was realistic in the first place,” plaintiff lawyer Ben Williams of Rosenberg & Ellis, told the New York Post.

“Once primary residences are removed and overstated market values are challenged, we may find that the amount actually collectible is significantly less than projected."

The pied-à-terre tax has also already run into trouble in court. State Supreme Court Justice Wayne Ozzi, earlier this month, ordered the city to redo its notification process because officials had improperly forced affected homeowners to prove they were exempt, rather than first using available tax records to establish whether they owed the tax. The ruling did not strike down the tax itself, and the city’s appeal put the order on hold.

Two other lawsuits take aim at the tax itself, arguing that it unfairly targets out-of-state property owners. Both cases remain ongoing in a Long Island court.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics LAWSUIT | NEW YORK | SOCIALISM | TAXES | ZOHRAN MAMDANI
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