Zohran Mamdani Says Capital Flight Is a Myth As New Yorkers Flee His Socialist Affordability Crisis

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani revealed in an interview on Wednesday not only that he believes “capital flight” is a myth, but that he’s far more concerned with the 200,000 black New Yorkers who have left the city for somewhere more affordable over the last decade than with anything else.

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Mamdani argued that his goal as mayor is to ask how the city has failed its people by making things so unaffordable, and to use his power to correct it.

Mamdani: Whenever I talk about raising taxes on the wealthiest, people will respond with what is generally a myth of capital flight. But the flight that has actually happened: 200,000 Black New Yorkers have left this city in the last few decades. There are so many people who will… pic.twitter.com/lXWqfAHe3w — Acyn (@Acyn) September 2, 2026

"Whenever I talk about raising taxes on the wealthiest, people will respond with what is generally a myth of capital flight. But the flight that's actually happened, 200,000 black New Yorkers have left the city in the last few decades," Mamdani said. "There are so many people who will still tell you they're New Yorkers, but now they live in South Carolina. They live in other parts of the country because they couldn't afford to live in this city. And you can feel that in neighborhoods across the city. You can feel that in classrooms across the city."

"And so for me, it's always ask yourself, how has this city left people behind?" he said. "And how can we actually start to show up?"

On capital flight, Mamdani is not entirely wrong. New York City’s financial sector, deep pool of capital and unmatched concentration of high-paying jobs make it unusually resilient; the wealthy are not likely to flee en masse because City Hall raises their taxes again. But that is hardly a defense of the policies creating the pressure in the first place. It generally takes years of sustained dysfunction before the people with the most resources finally decide the tradeoff is no longer worth it, largely because the private sector can absorb, work around and subsidize a great deal of government failure.

But set aside capital flight for a second, because Mamdani may be looking at his answer in the mirror. Yes, the city’s welfare programs and tax rates are apparently still not robust enough for his socialist plans, but New York’s trend line has long been more government, more spending and more mandates, followed by a higher cost of living. The city’s own fiscal outlook includes projected multibillion-dollar budget gaps.

But that is the basic fact the left refuses to confront. Government can make promises, redistribute money and expand programs indefinitely, but it refuses to repeal the costs it creates. Eventually, someone pays, and in New York, it is increasingly the people Mamdani says he wants to keep from leaving.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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