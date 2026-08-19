Zohran Mamdani Couldn’t Even Show Up to a Hearing on His Pied-À-Terre Tax. Here’s How It Went.

Zohran Mamdani may pride himself on listening to New Yorkers’ concerns about affordability, rent, and living conditions. But it is becoming increasingly clear that the mayor and his administration pick and choose which concerns they take seriously.

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On Tuesday, bipartisan outrage erupted at the New York City Council after neither Mamdani nor anyone from his administration appeared for a hearing on the botched rollout of the mayor’s pied-à-terre tax proposal.

🚨 JUST IN: Ugandan Mayor Mamdani's team has just BLOWN OFF a hearing on his draconian second-home tax and public database of "wealthy" people — to AVOID facing questions about it from New Yorkers



"His team has decided to blow off a city council meeting on the tax...that way,… pic.twitter.com/yUV7Nvl9CH — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 18, 2026

The three-hour hearing featured testimony from roughly 30 homeowners and real-estate professionals, many hoping to bring their concerns directly to Mayor Mamdani after the city released a searchable list of nearly one million property addresses and valuations that might be implicated by the new tax. The rollout created widespread confusion and fear among property owners, particularly because the administration has built its case around singling out and taxing the wealthy. That rhetoric carries added weight in a city still reckoning with the December 2024 murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

The tax rollout has been further undermined by unclear and shifting information. New York City is attempting to identify taxable second homes using incomplete, and misleading, administrative data, while the tax’s legal status, deadlines, and valuation rules remain contested and subject to revision. The result is a system defined by uncertainty. Combined with the publication of a list identifying potentially affected properties, it has raised the prospect that people who are not even legitimately subject to the tax could nonetheless be exposed to undue public scrutiny or harm.

The fact that homeowners now fear for their safety underscores just how badly this rollout has been mishandled, and raises serious questions about its intended purpose.

🚨 JUST IN: New Yorkers are GOING BERSERK right now on Ugandan Mayor Mamdani for SKIPPING today's hearing on his draconian 2nd home tax, and publishing a PUBLIC DATABASE of "rich" people



Even DEMOCRATS are fuming. Wow!



"Somehow today, the administration couldn't find its way… pic.twitter.com/X9b17VD1SX — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 18, 2026

🚨 NOW: Ugandan Mayor Mamdani just got EATEN ALIVE by members of his OWN PARTY for his botched rollout of the second home tax — and publishing a PUBLIC DATABASE of the "rich"



DEMOCRAT: "My residents in my district shouldn't have to hire LAWYERS to prove they live in their OWN… pic.twitter.com/n4IHJ0apwP — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 18, 2026

The pied-à-terre tax targets unoccupied second homes worth at least $5 million, as well as co-ops and condos valued at $1 million or more. The city was sued over its rollout, and a judge temporarily blocked it, before an appeals court stayed that order last week, allowing the city to move forward while the legal fight continues.

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Happy Tax Day, New York. We’re taxing the rich. pic.twitter.com/Wky2LFXC9W — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) April 15, 2026

Despite his promises to help the poor, Mamdani’s early record has been defined less by lifting up struggling New Yorkers than by targeting and punishing the wealthy, revealing the dangerous ideology at the heart of socialism.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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